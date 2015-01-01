पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:पटियाला की राव नदी के किनारे विकास नगर वासियों ने कचरा फेंकने से रोका, बुलाई पुलिस

नयागांव3 घंटे पहले
चंडीगढ़ से नयागांव जब पीजीआई के पीछे से आते हैं तो चंडीगढ़ की नयागांव की सरहद पर पहले हमारा लिए गंदी बदबू लेकर कचरे का डंपिंग ग्राउंड स्वागत करता है जो कि विकास नगर के गेट नंबर एक के सामने है। जब नगर काउंसिल को बहुत बार विकास नगर वेलफेयर एसोसिऐशन के प्रधान प्रदीप अहलावत सहित सभी सदस्यों ने उनको बताया कि गंदे कचरे की गंदी बदबू राहगीर भी परेशान हो जाते है, एक राहगीर ने बताया कि जब हम यहां से गुजरते है तो गाड़ी के अंदर से आधा घंटा तक बदबू नहीं जाती। अगर राहगीर यह बोल रहे है तो वहां के रहने वाले लोगों का हाल कैसा होगा।

बीमारियां फैल सकती है इस क्षेत्र में जिससे परेशान विकास नगर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों ने सुबह लगभग 11 बजे जब नगर काउंसिल नयागांव की गाड़ी कचरे का कंटेनर लेकर खाली करने उस स्थन पर पहुंची तो वहां पहले से खड़े सदस्यों ने गाड़ी तथा ड्राइवर विजय को रोक लिया तथा 100 नंबर डायल करके चंडीगढ़ पुलिस बुला ली गई क्योंकि यह स्थान चंडीगढ़ के अधीन आता है । चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर दलजीत सिंह, ए एस आई अवतार सिंह तथा कांरस्टेबल सुशील कुमार जो सारंगपुर चौंकी से आए थे।

उन्होंने नगर काउंसिल के सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर विष्णू दत्त तथा सुपरवाइजर बलवंत गिल को बुलाकर उनसे स्पष्टीकर्ण मांगा तो उन्होंने बताया कि हमारे लालडू की एक कंपनी के साथ कचरा उठाने का करार था जो अभी कैंसिल हुआ है। शेष हमारी किसी जिमींदार के साथ डंपिंग ग्राउंड की जगह के लिए बात चल रही है जो कुछ दिनों में फाइनल हो जाएगी।

उसके बाद यहां कचरा गिराना बंद हो जाएगा लेकिन फिर भी विकास नगर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान प्रदीप अहलावत ने चंडीगढ़ पुलिस को नगर काउंसिल के कर्मचारियों तथा अधिकारियों के खिलाफ शिकायत लिख कर दे दी । दूसरी और नगर काउंसिल के सफाई कर्मचारियों द्वारा विकास नगर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान प्रदीप अहलावत तथा अन्य सदस्यों के खिलाफ नयागांव थाने में शिकायत लिखकर दे दी है । दोनों ओर की तरफ से अभी कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ ।

