बचाव की तैयारी:हरि ओम सोसायटी में लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए सैनिटाइज करवाया गया

नयागांव2 घंटे पहले
सारी दुनिया में फैली कोरोना की भयानक महामारी को हराने के लिए हर जगह संभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं । लगभग सारे देशों में लोगों को बहुत कम घरों से बाहर निकलने की अपील की गई है। नयागांव मे अब काेरोना के पॉजिटिव केस बहुत आ रहे हैं जिस कारण वार्ड-1 के प्रकाश, सुखवीर तथा धर्मपाल भारद्वाज ने समाज सेवक से आग्रह करके वार्ड-1 के हरि ओम सोसायटी मे सैनिटाइज करवाने को कहा ताकि इस भयानक बीमारी से बचाया जा सके।

लोगों को बार-बार हाथ धोने, सैनिटाइजर लगाने तथा मास्क पहनने की सलाह भी दी। नगर काउंसिल के सहयोग से कैमिकल दवाई सैनिटाइजिंग मशीन द्वारा कुमाऊं नगर वार्ड-1 नयागांव मे सैनिटाइजिंग करवाना शुरू कर दिया है ।

वार्ड-1 की हर गली तथा घरों के दरवाजों के गेट आदि को लगातार शुरू कर दिया है तथा लोगों से अपने घरों के अंदर रहने की अपील भी की जा रही है । हरी ओम सोसायटी के वासियों द्वारा ऐसे समाज सेवकों का धन्यावाद कर उनके इस कार्य की सराहना की जा रही है ।

