क्रियान्वयन:नयागांव के कुमाऊं नगर में लगवाई गई स्ट्रीट लाइटें

नयागांवएक घंटा पहले
नगर काउंसिल के अधीन आते कुमाऊं नगर वार्ड-1 मे लगातार विकास कार्य हो रहे है । यह क्षेत्र बहुत ही पछड़ा हुआ था। कोई भी स्ट्रीट लाइट नहीं लगी थी । जिसमें समाज सेवक ने एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगवानी शुरू की तािक लोग अंधेरे मे न भटके । जब मंजीत सिंह ने वार्ड- में अभी कुछ एलईडी लाइटें ही अपने खर्चे से लगवाई थी तो कुछ लोगों ने उसे कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगजीत सिंह शाही से बोल कर रुकवा दी गई ।

तब समाज सेवक अपने साथ गणेष चंद तथा डी के शर्मा जो वार्ड-1 के वासी है उनको लेकर खरड़ के एसडीएम हिमांशू जैन से मिले तथा सारा वाक्या बताया । तभी एसडीएम हिमांशू जैन ने कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगजीत सिंह शाही से बात करते हुऐ कहा कि अगर समाज सेवक अपने खर्चे से हमारे क्षेत्र में विकास करवाता है तो बहुत अच्छी बात है।

इससे सरकार का खर्चा बचता है तथा हमारे क्षेत्र में विकास हो रहा है, हमें ऐसे समाज सेवकों का धन्यावाद करना चाहिए जिससे और समाज सेवक हमारे क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्य करवाने के लिए आगे आएंगे । हमें उन समाज सेवकों की विकास कार्य के लिये सहायता करनी चाहिए।

हिमांशू जैन ने विकास कार्यों की प्रशंसा करते हुए उन्हें आज्ञा दी कि वो जितनी एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगवाना चाहे लगवा सकते है आपको नगर काउंसिल के द्वारा बिजली कर्मचारी मिलेंगे । जिस पर सभी ने एसडीएम हिमांशू जैन का धन्यवाद किया तथा वापस नयागांव में आ कर एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगवाने का कार्य शुरू करवा दिया।

जिस पर वार्ड-1 के वासी प्रकाश, ऊषा सिंह, रीना देवी, सीमा देवी, सुशीला देवी,सरोज देवी,सपना देवी तथा बीणा देवी ने समाज सेवकों का धन्यवाद किया।

