चोरी की वारदात:व्यापारी के यहां 1 लाख 70 हजार रु. की चोरी करने वाला गिरफ्तार

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • सीसीटीवी कैमरे की मदद से आया गिरफ्त में

बघाना थाना क्षेत्र में लगातार दो दिन तक चोरी की वारदात हुई। इसमें एक का पुलिस ने पता लगाया ही था कि उन्हें एक रेडिमेड दुकान पर चोरी होने की शिकायत के साथ नई चुनौती मिल गई। जिसमें अभी तक मामला दर्ज करने के बजाए आवेदन के आधार पर जांच की जा रही है। जानकारी अनुसार फरियादी मनीष (42) पिता रामेश्वर मंगल निवासी 36 बी कलेक्टोरेट के सामने नीमच द्वारा थाना बघाना पर 27 अक्टूबर को शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि कृषि उपज मंडी स्थित निेतेश कुमार रामेश्वर प्रसाद नाम की ट्रेडिंग कंपनी ऑफिस पर दोपहर 12 बजे आलमारी में एक थैली में 1 लाख 70 हजार रुपए व पेन कार्ड तथा आधार कार्ड रखकर शटर बिना ताला लगाए नीलामी में प्याज मंडी चला गया था। अलमारी की चाबी भी ऑफिस की टेबल पर ही रखी थी। आकर देखा तो अलमारी में रखी रुपयों से भरी थैली गायब थी। इसके बाद बघाना थाना पर शिकायत की गई जिस पर से पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे के आधार पर गुरुवार को चोरी करने वाले आरोपी यामीन उर्फ नाना (36) पिता शरीफ निवासी नाका नंबर 4 बघाना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जिससे चोरी गए 1 लाख 70 हजार रुपए व फरियादी मनीष का पेन कार्ड व आधार कार्ड भी जब्त कर लिया। जांच अधिकारी तेजसिंह ने बताया गिरफ्तार आरोपी को गुरुवार शाम को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया है जहां से उसे जेल भेजने के आदेश हो गए हैं लेकिन कोविड रिपोर्ट आने तक वह पुलिस हिरासत में रहेगा।

रेडिमेड दुकान पर चोरी, पुलिस ने मामला जांच में लिया

बघाना पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में एक रेडिमेड दुकान पर दिनदहाड़े महिलाएं ड्रेस चुराकर ले गई। शिकायतकर्ता मो.जुबेर निवासी स्कीम नंबर 8 ने बताया उनकी फतेह चौक स्थित सीमा कलेक्शन पर बुधवार दोपहर 12 बजे चार महिलाएं कपड़े खरीदने के बहाने से आई थी। उन्होंने कुछ कपड़े देखे भी लेकिन नापसंद कर दिए। इसके बाद वे दो युवकों के साथ बाइक पर रवाना हो गई। बाद में जब ड्रेस की गिनती की गई तो उसमें से 40 जींस पेंट गायब थी। जिनकी कीमत 20 हजार रुपए बताई गई है। आस पास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज देखे जिसमें महिलाएं आते-जाते नजर भी आ रही है। शिकायत को पुलिस ने फिलहाल जांच में लिया है।

