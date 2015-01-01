पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल ही बीमार:47 विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर में से 10 पदस्थ, इसमें भी 5 के पास है दूसरा काम

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला अस्पताल में सालों से डॉक्टरों से लेकर नर्सिंग व कार्यालय स्टाफ के 70% पद खाली

जिले में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं ही वेटिंलेटर पर चल रही हैं। भवन और संसाधनों का लगातार विस्तार जारी है लेकिन यहां लंबे समय से कई विशेषज्ञों और अन्य मेडिकल अधिकारियों के पद खाली है। स्वीकृत 47 विशेषज्ञों के पद में से 10 ही कार्यरत है और इनमें भी 5 के पास प्रशासनिक काम का प्रभार है। ये 5 ताे मरीज देख ही नहीं पाते। शेष 5 ही इलाज करते है। ऐसे में मरीजों की फजीहत हा़े रही है। जिला अस्पताल में मरीजों का इलाज करने वाले पर्याप्त डॉक्टर व स्टाफ नहीं है। कई रोगों के विशेषज्ञों के पद सालों से कागजों में स्वीकृत हैं। जो हैं उनके पास अन्य प्रशासनिक काम होने से वह अस्पताल में मरीज देखने के लिए समय नहीं दे पाते है। उनकी जगह कुछ मेडिकल ऑफिसर भी कार्यरत है लेकिन उनके पास भी अन्य जिम्मेदारी होने से वह भी मरीजों का इलाज नहीं करते है। अगर ये सभी डॉक्टर सिर्फ इलाज करे तो जिले में रोजाना 500 से अधिक मरीजों काे इलाज मिल सकता है। जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में डॉक्टरों के नाम की पट्‌टी तो लगा रखी है लेकिन कई डॉक्टर वहां नहीं मिलते। कुर्सी खाली पड़ी रहती है। मरीज भी इंतजार कर लौट जाते है। विभाग में पद पूर्ति के लिए जिले के जनप्रतिनिधियों द्वारा भी कोई प्रयास नहीं किए जाते है।

ओपीडी में खाली रहती हैं दांत के डॉक्टरों की कुर्सियां, वापस लौट रहे हैं मरीज

जिले में स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की स्थिति

01 जिला अस्पताल

02 सिविल अस्पताल

03 सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र

20 प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र

इन विशेषज्ञों के पद खाली

विशेषज्ञ पद स्वीकृत कार्यरत रिक्त
चिकित्सा 8 0 0
शल्य 9 2 7
स्त्रीरोग 8 0 8
शिशुरोग 8 2 6
निश्चेतना 5 1 4
नेत्ररोग 1 1 0
अस्थि रोग 3 1 2
रेडियोलॉजिस्ट 1 0 1
पेथालाॅजी 1 0 1
नाक,कान,गला 1 0 1
दंतरोग 1 0 1
क्षयरोग 1 1 0

श्रेणीवार स्वीकृत, कार्यरत व रिक्त पदों की स्थिति

श्रेणी स्वीकृत कार्यरत खाली प्रथम श्रेणी 54 10 44 िद्वतीय श्रेणी 79 27 56 तृतीय श्रेणी 670 412 260 चतुर्थ श्रेणी 193 63 130 चिकित्सा अधिकारियों के पद भी खाली- जूनियर के रूप में चिकित्सा अधिकारी मरीजों को इलाज कर सकते है। जिनके जिले में 58 पद है लेकिन उनमें से भी 25 कार्यरत है और 36 खाली है। जो कार्यरत है उनके पास भी कई प्रभार है।

इन प्रमुख डॉक्टरों के पास हैं दूसरे प्रशासनिक काम

  • डॉ. एम.एल.मालवीय, जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी द्वितीय- ये वरिष्ठ शिशुरोग विशेषज्ञ है। ओपीडी में बैठना चाहिए, लेकिन जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी द्वितीय का काम होने से दफ्तर में ही रहते है। कई बार अतिरिक्त सीएमएचओ का प्रभार भी संभालते।
  • डॉ. बीएल रावत, सिविल सर्जन- यह भी वरिष्ठ शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ है। जिनके पास जिला अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन का प्रभार होने से वह कई बार प्रशासनिक कामकाज व व्यवस्थाओं में भी व्यस्त रहते है। अन्य काम से समय मिलता है तभी बच्चों का इलाज करते है।
  • डॉ.जेपी जोशी, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी- अस्थि रोग विशेषज्ञ है लेकिन ओपीडी में इनकी कुर्सी हमेशा खाली रहती है। टीकाकरण के साथ डीआईओ, डीएचओ वन एवं अन्य शासकीय प्रभार होने से ज्यादातर समय उन्हीं कामों में देते है। कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर चल रही तैयारी में भी लगे है। 31 जनवरी को यह सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले है।
  • डॉ. दिनेश प्रसाद डीटीओ- इनके पास संक्रामक बीमारियों की रोकथाम की विंग है। इस कारण अस्पताल में अधिकांश समय नहीं बैठते है।
  • डाॅ. संगीता भारती- नेत्ररोग विशेषज्ञ है जिनके पास अंधत्व निवारण प्रकोष्ठ और कोरोना सर्विलांस अधिकारी होने से कई बार ओपीडी में नहीं बैठती है।

इन चिकित्सा अधिकारियों के पास भी अन्य प्रभार

  • डॉ. निरूपा झा, दंत चिकित्सक: मनासा में बीएमओ
  • डॉ. प्रवीण पांचाल, दंत चिकित्सक: पालसोड़ा बीएमओ
  • डॉ. मनीष यादव, एमबीबीएस: जिला अस्पताल आरएमओ
  • डॉ. राजेश मीणा, एमबीबीएस-डीकेन बीएमओ
  • डॉ. विजय भारती, एमबीबीएस-मानसिक स्वास्थ्य एवं कुष्ठ रोग प्रभारी

शासन को पत्र लिखकर मांग करते रहते हैं
^जिले में डॉक्टर समेत कई नर्सिंग व अन्य स्टाफ के पद खाली है। इनकी नियुक्ति करने के अधिकार हमारे पास नही है। इस संबंध में शासन स्तर द्वारा ही प्रक्रिया की जाती है। उन्हें समय-समय पर पत्र व्यवहार के माध्यम से अवगत कराया जाता है।
डॉ. महेश मालवीय, सीएमएचओ, नीमच

