नाबालिग लड़की:ट्यूशन पढ़कर घर लौटी 17 साल की छात्रा ने लगाई फांसी

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
जिले के रतनगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम डीकेन में सोमवार की दोपहर एक नाबालिग लड़की ने अज्ञात कारणों के चलते अपने ही घर में फांसी लगाकर जीवनलीला समाप्त कर ली।

जानकारी अनुसार दोपहर 12 बजे ग्राम डीकेन निवासी 12वीं की छात्रा दीपिका (17) पिता श्यामलाल पाटीदार ने अपने किराये के मकान की पहली मंजिल पर छत से लगे लोहे के कड़े में साड़ी से फांसी का फंदा बनाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। बाद में जब उसकी सहेलियां घर बुलाने पहुंची तब घटना का पता चला। सूचना के बाद डीकेन चौकी प्रभारी ओ.एल. बारिया मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां शव का पंचनामा तैयार कर उसे सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां पीएम कराने के बाद शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया गया। बताया जा रहा हैं कि परिजन अपने नए निर्माणाधीन मकान की पुताई करने गए थे वहीं बालिका ट्यूशन से पढऩे के बाद घर पहुंची थी, अचानक उसने इस प्रकार का कदम उठा लिया। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर आत्महत्या के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच शुरू कर दी है।

