पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्लस्टर आधारित सफाई व्यवस्था:नीमच-मंदसौर की 19 निकायों के कचरे का एक ही जगह होगा निपटान

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश स्तर पर टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी, नीमच ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में बनेगा केंद्र
  • दिल्ली की इंजिओ कंसलटेंट कंपनी के इंजीनियरों ने ली बैठक

नपा नीमच सहित जिले की 12 निकायों के साथ मंदसौर जिले की 7 निकायों को मिलाकर क्लस्टर आधारित सफाई व्यवस्था जल्द लागू होगी। प्रदेश सरकार ने नीमच काे क्लस्टर सेंटर बनाते हुए कुल 19 निकायों को शामिल किया गया। भाेलियावास स्थित ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में केंद्र स्थापित होगा। जहां 19 ही निकायों से आने वाले कचरे का निपटान किया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रदेश स्तर पर टेंडर प्रक्रिया हो चुकी है। दिल्ली की इंजिओ (आईएनजीईओ) कंसलटेंट प्रालि कंपनी द्वारा घर-घर कचरा कलेक्शन से लेकर उसके निस्तारण का कार्य किया जाएगा।

शहर में साफ-सफाई से लेकर घर-घर कचरा कलेक्शन और कचरा कलेक्शन पाइंट से कचरा उठाकर उसे ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड तक ले जाने के साथ निस्तारण कार्य नपा कर रही है। नीमच शहर में तो फिर भी यह व्यवस्था कुछ बेहतर है, लेकिन छोटी निकायों में संसाधन से लेकर कर्मचारियों की कमी के कारण परेशानियों को सामना करना पड़ता है। जिससे कचरा उठाना व उसका निस्तारण करना तो दूर कई बार साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था तक सुचारु नहीं हो पाती है। ऐसे में स्वच्छता अभियान की सार्थकता नहीं रह जाती है।

बुधवार को नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास भोपाल के रिटायर्ड चीफ इंजीनियर कमल श्रीवास्तव और नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास विभाग स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के कंसलटेंट नीमच आए थे। देर शाम को कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित सभाकक्ष में कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे की अध्यक्षता में नगरीय निकायों की बैठक आयोजित हुई। जिसमें रिटायर्ड चीफ इंजीनियर श्रीवास्तव ने उपस्थित सभी निकायों के सीएमओ व प्रतिनिधियों को क्लस्टर योजना के बारे में बताया और सभी ने इसमें शामिल होने के लिए सहमति दी।

ये निकाय होंगे शामिल- नीमच जिला
नपा नीमच के अलावा नप मनासा, रामपुरा, कुकड़ेश्वर, जावद, सिंगोली, रतनगढ़, डिकेन, नयागांव, अठाना, सरवानिया महाराज और जीरन शामिल है।
मंदसौर जिला : मंदसौर जिले की नप गरोठ, भानपुरा, शामगढ़, सुवासरा, मल्हारगढ़, नारायणगढ़ व पिपलियामंडी शामिल है। शेष रतलाम क्लस्टर में शामिल की गई।

नपा की जिम्मेदारी: क्लस्टर पद्धति लागू होने के बाद भी शहर की साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था पूर्व की तरह नपा के हाथ में रहेगी। सफाई के बाद शहर में स्थित कचरा कलेक्शन पाइंट तक कचरा डालेगी।

कंपनी की जिम्मेदारी : क्लस्टर पद्धति लागू होने के बाद कंपनी सभी निकाय में घर-घर कचरा कलेक्शन करेंगी। कचरा पाइंट से कचरा उठाएंगी। निकायों से एकत्र कचरे को बड़े वाहनों से ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड लाएगी।

नपा और जनता को फायदा : घर-घर कचरा कलेक्शन समय पर हाेगा। वर्तमान में केवल ड्राइवर रहता है, नई व्यवस्था में अटेंडर भी साथ रहेगा जो लोगों से कचरा लेकर गाड़ी में डालेगा। यदि घर पर कोई नहीं है अोर घर के बाहर डस्टबिन रखा है तो उसे उठाकर कचरा गाड़ी में डालेगा। सड़कों पर कचरे के ढ़ेर नजर नहीं आएंगे। नपा को केवल साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था व निकलने कचरे को कलेक्शन पाइंट तक पहुंचना होगा।

नीमच को क्लस्टर सेंटर बनाया गया है
^सरकार द्वारा क्लस्टर पद्धति द्वारा सफाई व्यवस्था लागू की जा रही है। इसके लिए नीमच काे क्लस्टर सेंटर के रूप में चयनित किया गया था। नपा नीमच सहित 19 निकायों को शामिल किया गया है। 8 फरवरी को फिर से निकाय प्रमुखों की बैठक होगी। जिसमें आगे की प्रक्रिया पर चर्चा होगी। ताकि जल्द से जल्द इसे लागू किया जा सके।
जितेंद्रसिंह राजे, कलेक्टर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें