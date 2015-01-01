पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:20 डिजिटल हीमोग्लोबिन मीटर मिले, 1 मिनट में होगी खून की जांच

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को डिजिटल हीमोग्लोबिन मीटर चलाना सिखा रहे, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर शुरू होगी जांच

जिले को एनीमिया प्रभावित जिलों की श्रेणी में रखा गया है, क्योंकि यहां खून की कमी वाले अधिकतर मरीज सामने आते हैं। इनमें भी गर्भवती महिला को यदि खून की कमी हो तो वह जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है।

इस कमी को जांचने के लिए अभी तक जिस पद्धति का उपयोग किया जा रहा था। उससे कई गुना ज्यादा एडवांस तकनीक से तैयार डिजिटल हीमोग्लोबिन मीटर अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपने मैदानी कर्मचारियों को जल्द ही वितरित कर देगा। स्वास्थ्य मुख्यालय से जिले को 20 डिजिटल हीमोग्लोबिन मीटर दिए गए हैं। इसके लिए मैदानी कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। वहीं अभी तक सहलीज और डब्लूएचओ किट से खून की जांच की जाती थी। इसमें तकरीबन 15 से 20 मिनट लगते थे। लेकिन अब नए डिजिटल एचबी मीटर से मात्र 1 मिनिट में खून की जांच रिपोर्ट सामने होगी और इस तकनीक से की गई जांच की प्रामाणिकता भी शत प्रतिशत रहेगी।

नए मीटर से जिले की गर्भवती महिलाओं को सबसे ज्यादा फायदा
जिले में सबसे अधिक खून की कमी वाले मामले गर्भवती महिलाओं में देखने को मिलते हैं। गर्भावस्था के दौरान एक महिला की चार बार जांच की जाती है। प्रथम जांच के दौरान ही यदि खून की कमी संबंधी रिपोर्ट मिल जाए तो उसका उपचार करना आसान होता है। इस तकनीक से गर्भवती की जांच और उपचार करने में काफी मदद मिलेगी।

तत्काल रिपोर्ट मिलने से इलाज में सुविधा रहेगी
जिले को 20 डिजिटल हीमोग्लोबिन मीटर मिल गए है। जिन्हें प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र स्तर पर काम करने वाले मैदानी कर्मचारियों को जल्द ही वितरण किया जाएगा। इसके उन लोगों को उसके संचालन के बारे में प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। इससे प्रारंभिक स्तर पर तत्काल खून की जांच कर रिपोर्ट मिल जाएगी जिससे मरीज का आगे का उपचार करने में आसानी होगी।
डॉ.एम.एल.मालवीय, प्रभारी सीएमएचओ, नीमच

