सशर्त अनुमति जारी:जिले में शादी समारोह के लिए 237 लोगों ने ली अनुमति

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 390 सैंपल में 19 पॉजिटिव मिले, आंकड़ा 2601 पर पहुंचा, जिले में अब 137 एक्टिव केस

कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई। सोमवार को 19 नए मरीज मिलने से पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 2601 पर पहुंच गया। 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर सबसे ज्यादा शादी के मुहूर्त है। नीमच, मनासा व जावद उपखंड मुख्यालय पर सोमवार तक 237 लोगों को सशर्त अनुमति जारी की गई।

इन्हें शासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रशासन ने समारोह में 200 से अधिक लोगों के उपस्थित नहीं होने की शर्त लागू की है। शादी समारोह के लिए अनुमति देने की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित एसडीएम को दी गई है। देवउठनी एकादशी पर जिले में सबसे अधिक शादी समारोह होंगे। रविवार को संकट आपदा प्रबंध समिति की बैठक में बंद हाॅल में 100 तथा खुली जगह में 200 लोगों से अधिक की उपस्थिति नहीं होने का निर्णय लिया। शादी समारोह की अनुमति में शिथिलता का निर्णय लिया। ताकि लोगों को अनुमति के लिए चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़े। इस संबंध में कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम को अनुमति जारी करने के लिए अधिकृत किया। प्रशासन की गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद 25 से 31 दिसंबर तक जिन परिवार में शादी समारोह होना है। इन परिवार के मुखिया द्वारा एसडीएम कार्यालय में समारोह की अनुमति के लिए आवेदन दिया। इस पर तत्काल अनुमति जारी की गई। तहसील कार्यालय में भी कर सकेंगे आवेदन- जावद एसडीएम राजेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि सिंगोली, रतनगढ़ क्षेत्र में जिन परिवार में शादी समारोह होना है। उनके लिए सिंगोली व रतनगढ़ तहसील कार्यालय में भी अनुमति जारी करने की व्यवस्था की है। इन क्षेत्र के लोग तहसील कार्यालय में आवेदन जमा कर वहीं से अनुमति प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

कहां- कितनी अनुमति दी गई
नीमच: एसडीएम एसएल शाक्य द्वारा सोमवार तक 100 आवेदनों पर अनुमति दी गई। शाम तक 30 नए आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। इन पर मंगलवार को अनुमति जारी की जाएगी।
जावद: एसडीएम राजेंद्रसिंह को 85 आवेदन प्राप्त हुई। इनकी समीक्षा कर तत्काल अनुमति जारी की गई।
मनासा: मनासा, रामपुरा, कुकड़ेश्वर सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र के 22 लोगों ने आवेदन दिए। इनको एसडीएम मनीष जैन ने सशर्त अनुमति जारी कर गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के आदेश जारी किए।

