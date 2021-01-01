पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:2660 को लगा वैक्सीन, बचे लोगों को आज से लगेगा टीका

नीमच6 घंटे पहले
  • छूटे हुए कर्मचारियों के लिए अब अंतिम मौका

जिले में अभी तक दो सप्ताह तक चले टीकाकरण में फ्रंट लाइन हेल्थ वर्करों का 100 प्रतिशत वैक्सीनेशन नहीं हो सका। अभी तक 57 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। 3 फरवरी को माॅप अप राउंड के तहत छूटे हुए स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का एक और माैका दिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण 6 फरवरी से शुरू हो सकता है। जिसमें अगले फ्रंट वर्कर शामिल होंगे। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ था। जिसमें 4668 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जाना था लेकिन महत 2660 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। अब बचे हुए 2008 लोगों को भी सूचना दी जा रही है। यदि वे इस दिन में नहीं आए तो टीकाकरण से वंचित रह सकते है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी एमएल मालवीय का कहना है कि माॅप अप राउंड में छूटे हुए कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाने की तैयारी कर ली गई है। इसके लिए मंगलवार को दिनभर साइड चयनित करने से लेकर टीका लगवाने वालों को मैसेज भेजने का काम चलता रहा। विभाग की कोशिश है कि एक दिन में ही सभी छूटे हुए कर्मचारी टीका लगवा ले। उसमें भी अगल कोई किसी वाजिब कारण से रहा तो संभवत 4 फरवरी को एक दिन और यह राउंड करवाया जा सकता है। इसके लिए जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन का पर्याप्त स्टाक उपलब्ध है जो जिला वैक्सीन स्टोर में सुरक्षित रखा है और वहां सुरक्षा के लिए 24 घंटे पुलिस का पहरा भी लगा हुआ है।

राजस्व के कर्मचारियों व पुलिस को लगेगी वैक्सीन

6 फरवरी से वैक्सीनेशन का दूसर चरण शुरू होगा। इस चरण में पुलिस और राजस्व विभाग सहित अन्य फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों का टीकाकरण होगा। इसके लिए लिस्टिंग की जा रही है। जिसमें जिले भर से करीब 4 हजार से ज्यादा लोग पंजीकृत हो सकते है। जिसमें कलेक्टर व एसपी भी शामिल रहेंगे। इनमें भी टीकाकरण के वहीं गाइड लाइन लागू रहेगी।

