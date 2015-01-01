पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का डर अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ:3 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, आंकड़ा 2422 पर पहुंचा

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिन से रतलाम लैब से नहीं मिला कोई मरीज

कोरोना का डर अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। देश में कई जगह दूसरी और तीसरी लहर आ चुकी है। हालांकि जिले में संक्रमण की रफ्तार धीमी चल रही है। अब तक सिर्फ 9 नवंबर का दिन ही ऐसा निकला जब कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ बाकी दिनों से औसत 3 से 5 केस ही सामने आ रहे है। रतलाम मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे जा रहे सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में तीन दिन से लगातार एक भी केस नहीं मिलने से राहत बनी हुई है लेकिन नीमच लैब से एंटीजन टेस्ट रिपोर्ट में ही नए मरीजों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हो रही है। मंगलवार को भी सिर्फ इसी लैब से तीन नए पॉजिटिव निकले जिसमें एक जिले से बाहर का मरीज शामिल है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार रतलाम लैब से प्राप्त 149 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में 2 रिजेक्ट व 147 निगेटिव तथा नीमच लैब से 220 की रिपोर्ट में जिले के 2 पॉजिटिव में मस्जिद के पीछे नयागांव व रामनगर मनासा आया तो एक जिले से बाहर प्रतापगढ़ का मरीज मिला। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 2422 तक पहुंच गया है वहीं 2308 ठीक होकर घर भी जा चुके है। अब वर्तमान में 68 ही एक्टिव केस बचे है। नए संक्रमितों को विभाग की टीम ने तत्काल आइसोलेट कर उपचार शुरू किया।

