कार्रवाई:4 डोडाचूरा तस्कर 3 दिन के रिमांड पर

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान में किसी तस्कर को देने वाले थे डोडाचूरा

नीमच सिटी थाना पुलिस द्वारा फोरलेन पर की दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर की गई कार्रवाई में 1.10 क्विंटल डोडाचूरा के साथ गिरफ्तार चारों आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां से उन्हें तीन दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर सौंपा गया। इस दौरान पूछताछ में पुलिस अभी सिर्फ इतना पता कर सकी है वह उक्त माल राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ़ में किसी तस्कर को देने जा रहे थे।

टीआई नरेंद्रसिंह ठाकुर ने बताया बुधवार को मालखेड़ा पर कार सवार आरोपी गजेंद्रसिंह (38) पिता मोतीसिंह राजपूत निवासी सरवानिया बोर के कब्जे से 54 डोडाचूरा जब्त किया। वहीं दूसरी कार्रवाई में जेतपुरा फंटे पर कार से 56 किलो डोडाचूरा जब्त किया। इसमें सवार आरोपी सत्यनारायण उर्फ सत्तू (22) पिता कन्हैयालाल जाति भांभी, लालसिंह (25) पिता दुल्हेसिंह सोंधिया राजपूत दोनों निवासी सेमली नेवाड़ और इनकी पायलेटिंग कर रहे बाइक के चालक अर्जुनसिंह (32) पिता रूपसिंह सोंधिया राजपूत निवासी सेमली मेवाड़ को गिरफ्तार कर सभी के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया था।

इसके बाद इन सभी आरोपियों काे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया जहां पूछताछ के लिए पुलिस ने रिमांड मांगा जिस पर उन्हें 3 दिन के लिए सौंपने के आदेश दिए गए। इसके बाद चारों आरोपियों को पुलिस थाने लेकर आ गई। जहां उन्होंने पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। अभी तक उन्होंने पुलिस को उक्त डोडाचूरा के संबंध में सिर्फ यह बताया जा रहा है उक्त माल उनका खुद है और वह चित्तौड़गढ़ में किसी तस्कर को देने जा रहे थे।

