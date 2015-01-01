पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:4 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, 2809 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा

नीमच2 दिन पहले
  • दो लैब से सिर्फ 95 सैंपलों की ही रिपोर्ट आई, अब एक्टिव 104

कोरोना के नए संक्रमितों के आने का सिलसिला भी लगातार जारी है। रविवार को दाे लैब से 4 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2809 तक पहुंच गया है। इसके अलावा 3 पुराने मरीज ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज होने से अब तक 2628 घर भी लौट चुके है और वर्तमान में 104 एक्टिव केस बचे है जिनका उपचार जारी है।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार फैलता जा रहा है उसके बावजूद कई लोगों गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं कर रहे है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के विशेषज्ञों ने यह चेतावनी दी है कि मौसम के तापमान में जैसे-जैसे गिरावट आएगी उतना ही कोरोना मरीजों का खतरा बढऩे की आशंका है। चूंकि ठंड के मौसम के दौरान फेफड़ों में जल्दी संक्रमण फैलता है।

ऐसे कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण भी शरीर में आ गया तो उनके लिए और अधिक खतरनाक है। इसलिए गाइड लाइन का पालन करना जरूरी है। अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से जिले में कोराेना के मरीजों भी बढ़ती संख्या में आ रहे है।

रविवार को देर रात में रतलाम और नीमच दोनों लैब से कुल 95 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में ही 4 नए पॉजिटिव केस आ गए। इनमें बंगला नंबर 8, बंगला नंबर 55, रेलवे कॉलोनी व काछीवाड़ा रामपुरा के एक-एक मरीज शामिल है। कम सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में कम मरीज आए है। वैसे औसतन आंकड़ा रोज का इससे ज्यादा ही चल रहा है। सभी नए मरीजों को विभाग ने ट्रामा सेंटर स्थित कोविड आइसोलेशन वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर उपचार प्रारंभ किया।

