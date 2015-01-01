पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट की साजिश:जीरन में एटीएम लूटने से पहले मेवात गैंग के 5 सदस्य गिरफ्तार, 28 तक रिमांड पर

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • चल्दू नदी की पुलिया के नीचे बैठ लूट की रच रहे थे साजिश

जिले की जीरन तहसील मुख्यालय पर रात के समय एटीएम लूटने आए हरियाणा की मेवात गैंग के पांच सदस्यों को पुलिस ने वारदात करने से पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इससे एक बड़ी वारदात होने से बच गई। आरोपियों के पास से एटीएम काटने के औजार सहित अन्य सामान जब्त किया। पुलिस इनसे पूछताछ कर रही है। कई बड़ी वारदातों का इनसे खुलासा होने की संभावना है। जीरन टीआई करणीसिंह शक्तावत ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिलती थी कि चल्दू नदी पर बनी बड़ी पुलिया के नीचे पांच-छह लोग बैठकर लूट की साजिश रच रहे हैं। दो टीमों का गठन कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने रवाना हुए। पुलिस को देख आरोपी घबराए और भागने का प्रयास किया। पुलिस का घेरा देखकर सभी वहीं रुक गए। साजिद (22) पिता मोहम्मद हाकम निवासी मताई थाना उतावड़, अजहरुद्दीन (25) पिता मुसा मेवाती निवासी ओथा थाना पिनहुआ, शाहरुख (18) पिता अब्दुल कुरैशी मेवाती निवासी माहोली थाना फिरोजपुर, अकील (22) पिता हुसैन खां निवासी अधकारी मोहल्ला उतावड़ा तथा मुबारिक (25) पिता मुहरुद्दीन मेवाती निवासी फिरोजपुर झिरक हरियाणा को गिरफ्तार किया। टीआई सिंह ने बताया कि पांचों आरोपियों को मंगलवार दोपहर में कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से 28 नवंबर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर सौंप दिया। मेवात गैंग के सदस्य है। इनके द्वारा प्रदेश सहित राजस्थान के अन्य जिलों में भी वारदात करने की संभावना है। पूछताछ में इसका खुलासा होगा।

