पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल:9 माह में 50 हजार सैंपल, पॉजिटिव 2456 निकले

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को आई रिपोर्ट में मिले 10 नए केस, इनमें सबसे ज्यादा जावद विकासखंड के ही आए

कोरोना के कहर के बीच शहरवासियों के लिए जांच क्षमता बढ़ रही है। कोरोना काल के 9 माह से चल रही सैपलिंग का आंकड़ा शुक्रवार को 50 हजार के पार पहुंच गया जबकि अब तक कुल पॉजिटिव 2456 ही मिले। प्रत्येक 100 मरीज पर 4-5 लोग संक्रमित हुए हंै। अच्छी बात यह है कि रिकवरी दर में लगातार सुधार हो रहा है। 50 हजार सैंपलों में जितने पॉजिटिव मिले उससे ज्यादा ठीक हो चुके हैं। शहर में साढ़े तीन 50393 से सैंपल जांचे जा चुके हैं। शुरुआत में रोजाना 60 सैंपल जांचने की व्यवस्था थी। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर मार्च से सैंपलिंग शुरू हो गया था पॉजिटिव 5 मई से मिलना शुरू हुए। अब तक लगातार संक्रमितों का निकलने का सिलसिला जारी है। हालांकि अगस्त-सितंबर की तुलना में अक्टूबर-नवंबर में मरीजों की रफ्तार कम हुई है लेकिन सैपलिंग ज्यादा हुई है। शुक्रवार को रतलाम लैब से आई सभी 75 रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही जबकि नीमच लैब से ही 387 की रिपोर्ट में 10 नए पॉजिटिव आए। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा जावद क्षेत्र के केस मिले हैं। नए मरीजों में धनेरिया रोड़ जावद, वार्ड 10 जावद, देवरिया रतनगढ़, परीछा सिंगोली, वार्ड 5 झांतला, वार्ड 13 रामपुरा, कुंडला मनासा व ग्वाल टोली नीमच के एक-एक था अल्कोलॉइट कॉलोनी नीमच के दो मरीज मिले। इधर शुक्रवार को कोई भी पुराना पॉजिटिव डिस्चार्ज नहीं किया, 2324 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 84 एक्टिव केस बचे हैं ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें