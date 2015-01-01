पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:फ्यूचर मेकर लाइफ केयर के खाते में जमा 5.50 करोड़ की राशि होगी कुर्क

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • नीमच में चिटफंड कंपनी पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, कलेक्टर न्यायालय ने सुनाया फैसला

आमजन को लालच देकर धोखाधड़ी करने वाली चिटफंड कंपनी फ्यूचर मेकर लाइफ केयर प्रा.लि. कंपनी के कर्ताधर्ताओं के खिलाफ दर्ज प्रकरण की सुनवाई में कलेक्टर न्यायालय द्वारा बडा फैसला सुनाया गया है। जिसमें कंपनी से ठगाए लोगों को न्याय के साथ अपनी राशि मिलने की उम्मीद जाग गई है। प्रकरण पर दिए फैसले में न्यायालय के पीठासीन अधिकारी कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे द्वारा कंपनी के बैंक खाते में जमा राशि से 5 करोड़ 50 लाख रुपए मय ब्याज और खर्चां के कुर्क करने के आदेश दिए है। करीब दो साल पहले फ्यूचर मेकर लाईफ केसर प्रा.लि. एवं एफएमएलसी ग्लोबल मार्केटिंग कंपनी हिसार हरियाणा ने नीमच जिले में भी ब्रांच खोलकर आर्गेनिक एग्रीकल्चर प्रोडेक्ट किट साढ़े सात हजार रुपए में बेचकर चेन सिस्टम के आधार पर सैकड़ों लोगों से करोड़ों की ठगी की थी। जिसमें लोगों ने अपनी बचत राशि जमा कराई लेकिन कंपनी के कर्ताधर्ता उनके करोड़ों रुपए लेकर फरार हो गए। इसके बाद शिकायत के आधार पर मप्र निक्षेपकों के हितों का संरक्षण अधिनियम 2000 के तहत कैंट थाना नीमच में धारा 420 के तहत कंपनी के कर्ताधर्ता राधेश्याम पिता नाथूलाल सुथार निवासी हिसार हरियाणा, संुदर पिता ओमप्रकाश सैनी निवासी फतेहाबाद, सुरेशसिंह पिता नारायणसिंह सोनगार निवासी इंदौर व बंशीलाल पिता सोहनलाल सिहाग निवासी फतेहाबाद हरियाणा के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया था। मामले में राधेश्याम सुतार और सुंदर सैनी को तो हरियाणा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया था और सुरेशसिंह को कैंट पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था। यह सभी अभी जेल में है। प्रकरण में सुनवाई के लिए राज्य सरकार ने कलेक्टर को सक्षम अधिकारी नियुक्त किया था। मामले में जून 2019 में कैंट पुलिस ने कलेक्टर न्यायालय में चालान पेश किया था। प्रकरण की सुनवाई के दौरान न्यायालय ने पक्ष-विपक्ष को सुना और पुलिस डायरी का अवलोकन किया जिसमें यह बताया कि कंपनी कर्ताधर्ता आरोपियों के रिश्तेदारों के नाम विभिन्न स्थानों पर चल-अचल संपत्तियां हैं और बैंक खाते में भी रुपए जमा हैं, जिस पर कलेक्टर न्यायालय के पीठासीन अधिकारी जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने कंपनी के डिपाजिटरों के पक्ष में निर्णय सुनाया कि फ्यूचर मेकर लाईफ केयर प्रा.लि. के प्रो. राधेश्याम सुथार, व बंशीलाल सिहाग के एक्सिस बैंक शाखा हिसार हरियाणा में जमा राशि से 5 करोड़ 50 लाख रुपए मय ब्याज और खर्चे के कुर्क किए जाए।

हिसार रुपए मांगने गए तो डराकर भगा दिया था

आवेदक अनिल धाकड़, नरेंद्र धाकड़ तथा महिपाल सिंह राठौर ने एसपी को शिकायत की थी कि फ्यूचर मैकर लाईफ केयर प्रा. लि. और फ्यूचर मैकर ग्लोबल मार्केटिंग प्रा. लि. जिला हिसार हरियाणा के सीएमडी राधेश्याम सुथार निवासी हिसार, हरियाणा, एमडी बंशीलाल सिहाग निवासी टिब्बी फतेहाबाद हरियाणा, नेशनल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर सुंदर सैनी निवासी चिंदड़ हिसार हरियाणा एवं सुरेश सिंह सोनगरा निवासी देवास नाका इंदौर ने जिले में अपनी कंपनी की ब्रांच खोलकर करीब 64 लोगों से लगभग 5 करोड़ 50 लाख रुपए की ठगी की। उनके पास परिचित सरपंच महेश धनोलिया निवासी चिकलाना, शिक्षक चिरंजीवी धनोलिया, इंदौर निवासी दीपक सोलंकी, सुरेश सिंह सोनगरा आए थे और बताया कंपनी तीन साल से पूरे देश में काम कर रही है। कंपनी के सीएमडी राधेश्याम सुथार व एमडी बंशीलाल सिहाग जो पिछले तीन साल से कंपनी को व्यवस्थित तरीके से चला रहें हैं। उपरोक्त व्यक्तियों में चिकलाना व इंदौरी निवासी जो कि पूर्व परिचित है। उनकी बातों में विश्वास कर कंपनी से जुड़ गए। लेकिन 7 सितंबर 2018 को पता चला कि कंपनी के सीएमडी काे तेलंगाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर हिसार हेड ऑफिस को सील कर दिया है। इसी विषय को लेकर कंपनी के मालिक राधेश्याम सुथार के घर सिसवाल हिसार पहुंचे तो राधेश्याम के भाई भंवरसिंह व उनके साथियों ने गाली-गलोज कर बंदूक से हवाई फायर किए और साथी अनिल धाकड़ की कनपट्टी पर बंदूक रखकर भंवरसिंह ने बोला भाग जा यहां से वरना जान से मार दूंगा। तीनों जान बचाकर वहां से भागकर आए और मामले में एसपी को शिकायत दी थी। जिसके बाद कैंट थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ था।

3 माह से थी कंपनी निशाने पर - सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने 3 माह पहले माफियाओं के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए थे, उस समय जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने अभियान में प्रमुख रूप से फ्यूचर मेकर कंपनी द्वारा लोगों के रुपए हड़पने को भी प्रमुखता से लिया था। इस कंपनी की 5.50 करोड़ राशि सीज कर ली गई थी। कलेक्टर न्यायालय में मामला विचाराधीन होने से अब जाकर यह राशि कुर्की के आदेश दिए जो जमाकर्ताओं को वापस लौटाई जाएगी।

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

