अमरूद का रकबा एक साल में हो गया:नीमच में 6 हजार किसान कर रहे फलों की खेती, बढ़ा प्रति हेक्टेयर उत्पादन

नीमच2 घंटे पहले
अच्छी आमदनी के लिए जिले के प्रगतिशील किसान परंपरागत फसलों को पीछे छोड़कर फलों की खेती में नई ऊंचाई को छू रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं संतरा, अमरूद, खरबूजा और पपीते के साथ किसान सीताफल की खेती में भी हाथ आजमा रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि फलों का उत्पादन निरंतर बढ़ता जा रहा है। जिले में इस बार फलों की पैदावार अच्छी हुई है। अनुपात में देखें तो फलों का रकबा पिछले साल से 400 से 500 हेक्टेयर बढ़ा है। आने वाले सालों में भी उत्पादन में इजाफा होगा।

खास बात यह कि कोरोना काल में संतरे का रिकॉर्ड 5542 हेक्टेयर में उत्पादन हो रही है। इनका उत्पादन 612 प्रति हेक्टेयर मीट्रिक टन के मान से तीन साल बाद मिलेगा। रकबा बढ़ा है इसलिए बीते सालों की तुलना में उत्पादन भी ज्यादा रहेगा। उत्पादन के मामले में जिले में अमरूद दूसरे और नीबू तीसरे नंबर पर है।

फलों की खेती यहां: जिले में कुछ गांव जहां अधिकतर किसान फलों की खेती से जुड़े हैं। इसमें वे कई गुना लाभ कमाते हुए खुद को आत्मनिर्भर बना रहे हैं। इन गांवों में मुख्य रूप से लासूर, बरलाई, भामेश्वर, देवरान, दूधलई, जीरन, रामपुरा, आटा, जयसिंगपुरा, राबड़िया, झांझरवाड़ा के किसान शामिल हैं।

क्षेत्र में लगातार बढ़ रही संतरे की पैदावार

जिले में संतरा और अमरूद के रकबे के साथ पैदावार बढ़ रही है। 4 हजार किसान इससे जुड़े हैं। प्रति हेक्टेयर में संतरे व अमरूद के बगीचे लगा रहे हैं। एक दशक पहले तक बगीचों की संख्या 100 से कम थी। पैदावार बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण भरपूर पानी है। स्थिति यह है कि 8 से 10 ट्रक संतरे और अमरूद रोज दिल्ली, जयपुर, उदयपुर और इंदौर शहरों में जाते हैं। बीज व पौधा लगाने के तीन साल बाद फल आना शुरू होते हैं। एक बागवानी करने के बाद 30 से 35 साल तक हर साल दो बार फसल मिलती है। किसानों को नंदन फलोद्यान योजना का लाभ भी मिल रहा है।

संतरा व अमरूद में किसानों की रुचि

जिले में फलों की खेती में किसानों की रुचि बढ़ने लगी है। संतरा और अमरूद के रकबे में हर साल बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। इसमें किसानों को सरकारी योजनाओं का भी पूरा लाभ मिल रहा है। आने वाले सालों में रकबा और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।
एन.एस. कुशवाह, उपसंचालक, उद्यानिकी, नीमच

