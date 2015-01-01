पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव:दीपाेत्सव के पांच दिनों में पिछले साल के मुकाबले 98 लोगों ने ज्यादा खरीदे भवन

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में हुईं 373 रजिस्ट्री, 1 करोड़ 62 लाख 8 हजार 892 रुपए का राजस्व मिला

दीपोत्सव पर इस साल प्रापर्टी बाजार में उछाल आया। 9 से 13 नवंबर के बीच पांच दिनों में जिले में 373 रजिस्ट्रियां हुई जो इस अवधि में पिछले साल के मुकाबले 98 रजिस्ट्री ज्यादा है। शासन को इन पांच दिनों में 1 करोड़ 62 लाख 8 हजार 892 रुपए का राजस्व भी मिला है। यह पिछले साल के मुकाबले करीब दो गुना है। खास बात यह रही कि लोगों ने इस बार बड़ी सौदों के साथ छोटे सौदे ज्यादा हुए है। इस बार 400 से 1500 वर्ग फीट तक के भवन/भूखंड के ज्यादा सौदे हुए है। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सुस्त पड़े प्रापर्टी बाजार में इस बार दीपोत्सव के दौरान धनतेरस के दो दिन मुहूर्त होने और दीपावली को लेकर शुभ मुहूर्त में खूब खरीदी रही। ऐसा ही जमीन और मकान के सौदों से सामने आया है। जिला रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय के अनुसार पांच दिन (9 से 13 नवंबर-2020) में जिले में 373 रजिस्ट्री हुई हैं। जिले में सबसे अधिक 241 रजिस्ट्री नीमच उप पंजीयक कार्यालय में हुई हैं, जबकि सबसे कम 20-20 रजिस्ट्री रामपुरा व सिंगोली उपपंजीयक कार्यालय में हुई। त्योहार के दौरान ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रियां होने के कारण विभाग ने स्लाट की संख्या भी बढ़ा दी थी, इसलिए खरीददारों को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ा और उनके मुहूर्त वाले दिन ही अधिकांश रजिस्ट्रियां हुई। पिछले साल दीपोत्सव के दौरान 21 से 26 अक्टूबर-2019 के बीच 275 दस्तावेज पंजीकृत हुए और शासन को 83 हजार 67 हजार 5 रुपए राजस्व मिला था। जबकि इस साल पांच दिनों में ही 373 रजिस्ट्रियां हुई और इससे 1 करोड़ 62 लाख 8 हजार 892 रुपए का राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ। यह पिछले साल के मुकाबले 78 लाख 41 हजार 887 रुपए ज्यादा है। जबकि इस बार सरकार ने 2 फीसदी की छूट दे रखी है।

छोटे प्लाॅट के ज्यादा सौदे हुए

^इस बार दीपोत्सव के पांच दिनों के दौरान वास्तविक सौदे ज्यादा होने के साथ लोगों ने अपनी जरूरत के अनुरूप साइज के भवन/भूखंड खरीदे है। 400 से 1500 वर्ग फीट के ज्यादा सौदे हुए, इसमें भी 1200 वर्ग फीट के अंदर ज्यादा हुए है। इससे लगता है लोगों ने स्वयं के लिए ही प्रापर्टी खरीदी है। राजेश जैन, अध्यक्ष-नीमच रियल एस्टेट ब्रोकर्स ग्रुप नीमच

दीपोत्सव-09 से 13 नवंबर 2020 तक हुए सौदे
कार्यालय साैदे पंजीकृत राशि
नीमच 241 1 करोड़ 12 लाख 64 हजार 270 रु.
मनासा 61 20 लाख 10 हजार 122 रुपए
जावद 31 15 लाख 25 हजार 19 रुपए
रामपुरा 20 4 लाख 71 हजार 7 रुपए
सिंगोली 20 9 लाख 38 हजार 747 रुपए

^दीपोत्सव के दौरान जिले में पांच दिनों के दौरान पिछले साल के मुकाबले ज्यादा दस्तावेज पंजीकृत हुए है। सबसे ज्यादा नीमच में ही लोगों ने सौदे किए है। राजस्व भी बढ़ा है। -दुष्यंत शर्मा, जिला पंजीयक नीमच

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें