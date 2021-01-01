पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

550 साल से देसी घी की अखंड ज्योत जल रही:आई माता का मंदिर जहां दीपक की लौ से काजल नहीं केसर बनता है

नीमच2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला मुख्यालय से 30 किमी दूर मनासा तहसील के अल्हड़ में स्थित अतिप्राचीन मंदिर
  • मान्यता है कि यहां आंखों और लकवे की बीमारी में पीड़ितों को मिलती है राहत
  • विधायक निधि से किया परिसर में फर्शीकरण

जिला मुख्यालय से 30 किलोमीटर दूर मनासा तहसील के अल्हड़ स्थित अतिप्राचीन आई माता मंदिर है जहां दीपक जलने पर काजल नहीं बल्कि पीले कलर का केसरनुमा पदार्थ बनता है। इससे आंखों अाैर लकवे की बीमारी में रोगी को रोगग्रस्त भाग पर लगाने से राहत मिलती है। मनासा क्षेत्र में वैसे तो कई मंदिर है। अल्हड़ में आई माता का ऐसा मंदिर है जहां दीपक के नीचे केसरनुमा पदार्थ बनता है। लोगों की मान्यता है कि इसे लगाने से रोगियों को कई बीमारियों से निजात मिलती है।

मंदिर में 550 साल से देसी घी की अखंड ज्योत जल रही।
मंदिर में 550 साल से देसी घी की अखंड ज्योत जल रही।

मंदिर में माता जी के नाम से गादी लगी हुई है तथा देसी घी से कई वर्षों से ज्योत जल रही है। उस ज्योत के ऊपर चांदी की प्लेट लगी है। जिस पर यह केसरनुमा पदार्थ बनता है। मंदिर का नाम आईजी माता है, उसकी मान्यता है कि माताजी कहीं से आई हुई है।

किसी मंदिर में जलने वाले दीपक से केसर निकलने की बात आपने अभी तक नहीं सुनी होगी। यह मप्र में ऐसा मंदिर है जहां दीपक की लौ से केसर निकलता है। मनासा से तीन किमी दूर अल्हेड़ में प्रसिद्ध आईजी माता मंदिर में 550 साल से देसी घी की अखंड ज्योत जल रही है. इसकी खासियत यह है कि इससे केसर टपकता है।

आमताैर पर देखा जाता है की जब भी कभी कोई दीपक जलता है तो उससे काला पदार्थ निकलता है। इस मंदिर में दीपक में केसर निकलता है जिसे भक्त अपनी आंखों में लगाते हैं। यह मंदिर प्राचीन है, भक्तों के अनुसार यहां माता आई थी इसलिए इस मंदिर को ‘आईजी माता’ के नाम से जाना जाता है। भक्तों के अनुसार इस ज्योति के दर्शन मात्र से ही सभी बाधा दूर हो जाती हैं।

जन सहयोग से किया विकास

गांव अल्हेड़ में आईजी माता के प्रति गहरी आस्था है। मंदिर काफी पुराना है। परिसर काफी जीर्ण-शीर्ण था। जिसका कायाकल्प करने के लिए ग्रामीण आगे आए और जन सहयोग से परिसर का स्वरूप बदलने का काम शुरू किया। वहीं जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी मंदिर विकास में पूरा सहयोग किया।

पूर्व विधायक विजेंद्रसिंह मालाहेड़ा ने विधायक निधि से परिसर में फर्शीकरण कराया। वहीं विधायक माधव मारू ने मंदिर तक पहुंचने के लिए सीसी सड़क की सौगात दी। गांव के चन्द्रशेखर श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि मंदिर के उद्धार के लिए ग्रामीणों के साथ ही जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी पूरा सहयोग किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser