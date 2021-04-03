पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आइसोलेशन वार्ड:11 माह बाद अब कोरोना की जगह सामान्य मरीज भी होने लगे भर्ती

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हाेने और काेराेना मरीज घटने से संक्रमितों को अब होम आइसोलेशन में रखेंगे

कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस घटने से जिला अस्पताल के ट्रामा सेंटर में तैयार किए गए 98 बिस्तर के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में अब सामान्य राेगाें के मरीज भी भर्ती हा़े सकेंगे। आइसोलेशन वार्ड से पहले यहां पर मेडिकल, सर्जिकल मेल व फिमेल वार्ड था। जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या काफी कम रह जाने की वजह से राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के निर्देश के बाद प्रबंधन ने यह निर्णय लिया है।

कोरोना वैक्सीन आने के बाद एकदम से कोराेना संक्रमित कम होने लगे है। ऐसे में उनके लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर आरक्षित किए गए बेड खाली पड़े हुए है। जिले में वर्तमान में एक्टिव केस भी मात्र 16 रह गए हैं। हालांकि अस्पताल में सिर्फ काेराेना के 2 मरीज ही भर्ती है और बाकी सभी होम आइसोलेशन में है।

कोरोना संक्रमण घटने की वजह से राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन ने आइसोलेशन वार्ड बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है। यहां पहले से संचालित वार्डों काे अप्रैल माह में खाली करवाकर काेराेना संक्रमितों के लिए 98 बिस्तर का आइसोलेशन वार्ड बनाया था। काेराेना के मरीज कम हाेने से इसे बंद करके वापस पहले के सभी वार्ड शिफ्ट कर दिए है। कोरोना काल के 11 माह तक इन वार्डाें के मरीजों को पुराने बिल्डिंग में स्थित मेंटर निटी व शिशु वार्ड के पलंग में कटौती कर जैसे-तैसे संचालित किया गया।

पुराना आईसीयू कोविड मरीजों के लिए रहेगा आरक्षित
कोरोनाकाल में जिला अस्पताल परिसर में पानी के प्याऊ के पास पुराने नेत्र वार्ड में 17 बेड का कोविड आईसीयू बनाया गया था। वह फिलहाल कोरोना मरीजों के लिए चालू रहेगा। जहां गंभीर और सामान्य दोनों तरह के मरीजों को उपचार दिया जा सकेगा। जहां सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम और वेंटीलेटर की व्यवस्था भी है।

आदेश... एमबीबीएस, पीजीएमओ 28 फरवरी तक सेवा देंगे
राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के आदेश के अनुसार एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर, पीजीएमओ 28 फरवरी तक अस्थाई रूप तक सेवाएं दे सकेंगे। वहीं अस्पतालों में पहले से संचालित फीवर क्लीनिक सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक संचालित रहेंगे। जिस फीवर क्लीनिक पर 10 से अधिक सैंपल हर दिन लिए जा रहे हैं, वहां एक आयुष चिकित्सक व एक लैब टेक्नीशियन 28 फरवरी तक अस्थाई रूप से जारी रखे जाएंगे। जहां 10 से कम सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं वहां एक लैब टेक्नीशियन अस्थाई रूप से रखने की अनुमति दी है।

नया आईसीयू अब जनरल मरीजों के लिए भी उपयोग में आएगा
कोरोना काल में गंभीर मरीजों की स्थिति को देखते हुए ट्रामा सेंटर में करीब 60 लाख की लागत से अत्याधुनिक आईसीयू बनाया गया है। यह अभी तक कोविड मरीजों के लिए ही आरक्षित था लेकिन अब अन्य गंभीर मरीजों का भी यहां इलाज होगा।

मेटरनिटी व शिशु वार्ड के मरीजों को मिलेगी पर्याप्त जगह
ट्रामा से मेडिकल व सर्जिकल वार्ड के मरीजों को भी पुराने बिल्डिंग में स्थित मेटरनिटी व शिशु वार्ड के कुछ पलंग देकर शिफ्ट कर दिया था जिससे यहां भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों को जगह कम पड़ने लगी थी। अब यहां भी राहत मिलेगी।

संख्या कम होने पर पुराने वार्ड फिर से शिफ्ट कर दिए
कोविड मरीजों की संख्या कम होने से बेड काफी दिन से खाली पड़े थे। ऐसे में शासन से आदेश आए कि आइसोलेशन बेड की संख्या सीमित कर दी जाए ताकि अन्य मरीजों के लिए उन बेड का उपयोग हो सके। अब सिर्फ पुराने नेत्र वार्ड में बनाए आईसीयू को ही रिजर्व रखा है।
डॉ. बीएल रावत, सिविल सर्जन, जिला अस्पताल, नीमच

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें