नपा चुनाव:अधूरी सड़क का विधायक से कराया भूमिपूजन, 13 दिन बीते ठेकेदार ने नहीं शुरू किया काम

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • मतदाताओं को प्रभावित करने के लिए एक सड़क का दो बार भूमिपूजन

नपा चुनाव की सरगर्मी शुरू होते ही वार्डों में दावेदारों द्वारा मतदाताओं को लुभाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। भाजपा व कांग्रेस नेता वार्डों में घूमते नजर आने लगे हैं। लेकिन अधूरे कामों को पूरा कराने के कोई प्रयास नहीं कर रहा है। पिछले महीने मूलचंद मार्ग की अधूरी सड़क का विधायक के हाथों नपा ने फिर से भूमिपूजन करवा दिया। लेकिन ठेकेदार ने 13 दिन बाद भी अब तक काम शुरू नहीं किया। पूर्व परिषद ने जो काम स्वीकृत कर शुरू कराए थे उनमें से कई जगह काम अधूरे पड़े हुए हैं। जो रहवासियों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बनने लगे। अब नपा चुनाव नजदीक आ गए तो परिषद की नींद खुली और अधूरे काम पूरे कराने शुरू किए। जो काम पहले भूमिपूजन के साथ शुरू हुए थे। उन्हें ठेकेदार ने अधूरा छोड़ दिया था।

मूलचंद मार्ग की सड़क का काम डेढ़ साल से बंद था। पिछले दिनों नपा ने विधायक दिलीपसिंह परिहार के हाथों इसका फिर से भूमि पूजन करवा दिया। रहवासियों को उम्मीद थी कि 15 दिन में सड़क बनने पर आवागमन में सुविधा होगी। लेकिन ठेकेदार ने 13 दिन बाद भी काम शुरू नहीं किया।

कांग्रेस समर्थित वार्ड होने से की अनदेखी
मूलचंद मार्ग की यह सड़क इसलिए राजनीति का शिकार हुई क्योंकि यहां पांच वार्ड है। नाथूराम सराय से शंकर मिल तक डामरीकरण होना था। ठेकेदार ने काम बंद किया तो नपा पीडब्ल्यूडी शाखा के सहायक यंत्री भी कुछ बोल नहीं सके।

^मूलचंद मार्ग की अधूरी सड़क का काम शुरू करना था। प्लांट में तकनीकी खराबी आने के कारण उसे ठीक कराने में समय लग गया। एक-दो दिन में काम शुरू हो जाएगा। जल्द ही लोगों को उत्कृष्ट सड़क की सुविधा मिल जाएगी।
नीरज अरोरा, ठेकेदार- नीमच

