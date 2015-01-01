पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:अमानत हड़प कर बना दिया बिजली चोरी का प्रकरण

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अस्थाई विद्युत कनेक्शन के लिए दी गई अमानत राशि लाइनमैन ने हड़प ली और किसान का बिजली चोरी का झूठा प्रकरण बनवा दिया। इस मामले की एक शिकायत परेशान किसान ने पुलिस अधीक्षक से की है।

ग्राम सावन कि किसान फकीरचंद पिता लक्ष्मी नारायण पाटीदार ने शिकायत आवेदन में बताया 17 अक्टूबर को उसने लाइनमैन परमानंद को अस्थाई विद्युत कनेक्शन के लिए ₹5000 दिए थे। उसी दिन लाइनमैन द्वारा ₹5000 की अतिरिक्त मांग की गई। वह राशि भी प्राइवेट कर्मचारी राजेंद्र शर्मा की मार्फत दे दी गई। इस तरह ₹10000 दिए जाने के बाद शर्मा द्वारा उसे आश्वस्त किया गया कि तुम्हारा विद्युत कनेक्शन हो गया है। किसान द्वारा इस बात की मोबाइल पर कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग भी की गई। रसीद नहीं दिए जाने पर किसान फकीरचंद पाटीदार ने डिविजनल इंजीनियर विद्युत वितरण कंपनी नीमच से 30 अक्टूबर को एक शिकायत की गई। इसके बाद 4 नवंबर को अधीक्षण यंत्री को इस मामले की रिकॉर्डिंग सीडी के साथ दूसरी बार शिकायत की गई। शिकायत से बौखलाए लाइनमैन परमानंद ने 4 नवंबर को ही बिजली चोरी और शासकीय कार्य में बाधा का प्रकरण बनवा दिया। षडयंत्र पूर्वक नीमच सिटी पुलिस थाना में शासकीय कार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने संबंधी रिपोर्ट भी कर दी गई। किसान ने कहा उसने कनेक्शन के लिए लाइनमैन को रुपए दिए थे लेकिन लाइनमैन ने रुपए हड़प कर लिए। पाटीदार ने मांग की है कि मामले की तकनीकी जांच करने के बाद आरोपी लाइनमैन परमानंद एवं प्राइवेट कर्मचारी राजेंद्र के खिलाफ अमानत में खयानत करने और षडयंत्र पूर्वक झूठी रिपोर्ट करने का प्रकरण दर्ज किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें