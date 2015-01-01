पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिसंवेदनशील क्षेत्र:घर में घुसकर मारपीट, 3 घायल, 8 से अधिक लोगों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
शहर के सबसे अतिसंवेदनशील क्षेत्र नीमच सिटी में रविवार को रात को बच्चों के बीच शुरू हुआ झगड़ा कुछ ही देर में दो वर्ग के विवाद में बदल गया। इससे तनाव की स्थिति बन गई। एक वर्ग के सात-आठ लोगों ने मिलकर घर में घुसकर एक परिवार के साथ मारपीट की। इसमें तीन लोग घायल हो गए। जिन्हें उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस फोर्स मौके पर पहुंचा। तब तक आरोपी फरार हो गए। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से रात में घटना स्थल के आसपास फोर्स तैनात किया। रात 11 बजे एसपी व एएसपी ने घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण कर आरोपियों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने के सिटी टीआई को निर्देश दिए।

सीएसपी आरएम शुक्ला ने बताया कि नीमच सिटी स्थित माधवगंज मोहल्ला निवासी फरियादी धन्नालाल प्रजापति का पोता पास में रहने वाले सलीम चुम्मा के बेटे साथ खेल रहा था। तभी सलीम का बड़ा बेटा आया और पोते के साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इसकी जानकारी मिलने पर परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे तो सलीम, अयाज, आवेश, फैजल, कालू सहित सात-आठ लोग एक मत होकर पहुंचे और मारपीट शुरू कर दी। घर में घुसकर महिलाओं को भी पीटा। आसपास के लोग बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे तो आरोपी जान से मारने की धमकी देकर भाग गए। सूचना पर सिटी थाने से टीआई एनएस ठाकुर फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। घटना से क्षेत्र में आक्रोश फैल गया। बड़ी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित हो गए। सीएसपी शुक्ला ने समझाइश देकर शांत किया। धन्नालाल प्रजापति के साथ परिजन व समाजजन थाने पहुंचे और आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई।

चौकी से मदद के लिए कोई नहीं पहुंचा- नीमच सिटी क्षेत्र में आए दिन विवाद की स्थिति बनने पर पुलिस ने सरदार मोहल्ला चौराहे पर अस्थायी पुलिस चौकी स्थापित की। इससे करीब 200 मीटर दूरी पर ही रविवार रात को विवाद हुआ। फरियादी पक्ष की एक महिला चौकी पर पहुंची और विवाद की जानकारी दी। लेकिन यहां ड्यूटी दे रहे चार पुलिस जवान में से एक भी नहीं पहुंचा। आरोपी मारपीट करके मौके से फरार हो गए। सिटी थाने पर पुलिस चौकी के खिलाफ भी लोगों ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की।
ये हुए घायल- सलीम चुम्मा सहित अन्य लोगों ने फरियादी प्रजापति के घर में घुसकर मीना (32) पति राजू, राजू (45) पिता धन्नालाल, मनीष (21) पिता सतीश, धन्नालाल प्रजापति (68), संगीता (40) पति सतीश, गौतम (19) पिता सतीश घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने इन्हें उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद घर भेजा। तीन लोगों की तबीयत खराब होने पर उन्हें जांच के लिए फिर से जिला अस्पताल भेजा।

