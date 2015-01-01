पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जुआ खेलते हुए 6 को पकड़ा, राजनीतिक दबाव में 1 को छोड़कर 5 पर केस बनाया

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • 13 हजार से अधिक जब्त, मोबाइल भी मिले लेकिन बताए नहीं, 7 बाइक जब्त

जिले में जावद थाने की कार्रवाई अभी सुर्खियों में है। इसी बीच शुक्रवार को रामपुरा पुलिस द्वारा जुआरियों पर की गई कार्रवाई पर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं। पुलिस ने जुआं खेलते हुए 6 लोगों को पकड़ा था। इनमें से एक को राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते छोड़ दिया तथा पांच लोगों के खिलाफ जुआ एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज किया। कार्रवाई स्थल से पुलिस ने 7 बाइक जब्त की है। रामपुरा पुलिस को मुखबिर की सूचना मिलने पर मनासा एसडीओपी संजीव मूले के नेतृत्व में एसआई अमरसिंह खराड़ी व 6 जवानों ने शुक्रवार रात को भानपुरा दरवाजा स्थित एक बाड़े की घेराबंदी कर दबिश दी। मौके से मुकेश (38) पिता कैलाश सोनी निवासी मैनाखाली, रवि (25) पिता मोहनलाल निवासी मोची गली, इंदर (46) पिता राधेश्याम मकवाना निवासी दर्जी मोहल्ला, लक्की (22) पिता मनीष निवासी सिंगाड़ा गली, कमल (29) पिता भगवती राव निवासी जामपुरा मोहल्ला को गिरफ्तार किया। इनके पास से 13290 रुपए नकद, ताशपत्ती जब्त की। बाड़े में खेल रहे थे तीन फरार हो गए- बाड़े में करीब नौ लोग जुआ खेल रहे थे। पुलिस ने दबिश दी तो तीन लोग चकमा देकर फरार हो गए। मौके से पुलिस ने छह लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसमें से अंकुश नामक युवक को कार्रवाई टीम ने रात में ही राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते छोड़ दिया। बाकी पांच लोगों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया। फरार हुए तीन लोगों की तलाश की जा रही है। पुलिस ने इनके पास से राशि अधिक जब्त की लेकिन बताए 13290 रुपए ही।

^जुआरियों के खिलाफ स्टाफ ने कार्रवाई की थी। मैं उस समय बाहर था। इसकी मुझे जानकारी नहीं है। आरसी दांगी, टीआई- रामपुरा ^एसडीओपी के नेतृत्व में हमने दबिश दी थी। मौके पर नौ लोग जुआ खेल रहे थे। तीन फरार हो गए। प्रेस नोट मेरे नाम से जारी कर दिया। अंकुश नामक युवक के संबंध में मुझे जानकारी नहीं। अमरसिंह खराड़ी, एसआई- रामपुरा ^सूचना मिलने पर रामपुरा थाने के स्टाफ के साथ दबिश दी थी। पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। 5-6 लोग फरार हो गए। अंकुश को गिरफ्तार किया था इसकी मुझे जानकारी नहीं है। संजीव मूले, एसडीओपी- मनासा

