मास्क ही वैक्सीन है:सावधान: जिले की पॉजिटिव दर 4.6% यह 5 पर पहुंची तो लगेगा रात्रि कर्फ्यू

  • पुलिस व प्रशासन और सख्त कदम उठाएगा, संक्रमण से बचने के लिए मास्क पहने

कोरोना संक्रमण को आप हल्के में ले रहे हैं तो सावधान हो जाए। क्योंकि संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है। लापरवाही के कारण आप भी इसकी गिरफ्त में आ सकते हैं। इसके देखते हुए प्रशासन ने सख्त कदम उठाने की तैयारी कर ली है। जिले में पॉजिटिव दर 4.6 फीसदी है। लगातार मरीज मिलने पर यह दर 5 फीसदी पर पहुंची तो जिला एक बार फिर से रात्रि कर्फ्यू की जद में आ जाएगा। प्रशासन ने अनलॉक में जो छूट दे रखी है वह भी वापस ली जा सकती है। इसलिए मास्क लगाना अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझे। मुख्यमंत्री के आदेश के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने रविवार को संकट आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक बुलाई। जनप्रतिनिधियों, प्रशासन व पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों ने आगामी स्थिति पर चर्चा की। हालांकि अभी पूर्व में जो छूट दी जा रही है उसमें किसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं किया है। लोगों से सावधान व जागरूक रहने की अपील की गई है। स्थिति कंट्रोल से बाहर होने पर वर्तमान में मिल रही छूट का दायरा कम हो सकता है। शादी समारोह में नजर रखी जाएगी। जितने लोगों की अनुमति उससे अधिक मिलने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। विधायक दिलीपसिंह परिहार, अनिरूद्ध मारू, एसपी मनोज कुमार राय, एडीएम सुनील राज नायर, सीएमएचओ डॉ. आरएल मालवीय सहित समिति सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

प्रवेश गेट पर रखना होगा सैनिटाइजर
शादी समारोह करने वाले परिवार को एसडीएम से अनुमति लेना होगा। प्रशासन सशर्त अनुमति जारी करेगा। इसमें समारोह स्थल के प्रवेश द्वार पर सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था करना होगी। प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मास्क लगाकर आने पर ही प्रवेश दिया जाए। सोशल डिस्टेंस का जिम्मेदारी से पालन कराएं। बंद हॉल में 100 तथा खुले हॉल या मैदान में 200 से अधिक लोगों को इकट्‌ठा होने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। इसका पालन करना अनुमति प्राप्त करने वाले की रहेगी।

आमजन इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

{बाजार में भीड़ वाली जगह पर जाने से बचें {घर से निकलते समय मास्क अवश्य लगाए। {बिना मास्क लगाए हाथ ठेले व दुकानदारों के यहां से सामान नहीं खरीदें। {सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग अवश्य करें। {सब्जी मंडी से खरीदी वस्तु का उपयोग 24 घंटे बाद करें। {बाजार में चाय, नाश्ता करने से कुछ समय के लिए बचे।
18 नए पॉजिटिव, कुल संक्रमित 2582

जिले कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर बढऩे लगा है। विशेषज्ञों द्वारा लगाए गए अनुमान ठंड के साथ संक्रमण बढ़ेगा वह सही साबित होता नजर आ रहा है। जैसे-जैसे तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है। रतलाम लैब से 98 की रिपोर्ट में सभी निगेटिव रही तो नीमच लैब से 199 की रिपोर्ट में जिले के 17 और 1 जिले से बाहर का मरीज मिला है। इन संक्रमितों के साथ आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2582 पर पहुंच गया। जिले में 2389 लाेग कोरोना को हराकर घर जा चुके है और 71 की जान गई। अब वर्तमान में 133 एक्टिव केस है। नए मरीजों में बंगला नंबर 23, स्कीम नंबर 17, ऊषा गंज कॉलोनी मनासा, टीआईटी कॉलोनी, स्टाफ कॉलोनी खोर, वार्ड 14 जावद, उमर सिंगोली, मोरवन, राना खेड़ी, मनासा, बघाना, टीचर कॉलोनी, पड़दा मनासा, चुड़ी गली, वार्ड 2 जीरन के एक-एक और विकासनगर के दो तथा जिले से बाहर राजस्थान का मरीज शामिल है। सभी को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने आइसोलेट कर उपचार प्रारंभ किया।

कोरोना के साथ जीने की आदत डालें
^प्रशासन ने जिले में स्थिति को कंट्रोल किया है। वर्तमान में प्रदेश के 14 जिले रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू की जद में आ गए हैं। ऐसी स्थिति हमारे यहां नहीं बने। इसलिए सभी को गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा।
ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा, कैबिनेट मंत्री व विधायक, जावद

वार्ड स्तर से पंचायत तक चलाएंगे अभियान

^मास्क लगाने को लेकर वार्ड स्तर से पंचायत तक लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए अभियान शुरू करेंगे। सोमवार को इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगे। गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई होगी। जितेंद्रसिंह राजे,कलेक्टर- नीमच​​​​​​​

जरूरत पड़ी तो अस्थायी जेल बनाई जाएगी

^ बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई कर जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। शहर के तीनों थाना क्षेत्र में दो दिन में करीब 500 लोगों के चालान बनाए हैं। आवश्यकता होने पर अस्थायी जेल जैसा कदम भी उठा सकते हैं। मनोज कुमार राय, एसपी​​​​​​​

