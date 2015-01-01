पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 घंटे रिमझिम:दिन में 13 किमी की रफ्तार से चली ठंडी हवा, फसलों को मिलेगा फायदा, रात का तापमान स्थिर

नीमच18 मिनट पहले
बूंदाबांदी से सड़कें गिली हो गई। लोग ही बाहर निकले। चित्र- डाक बंगला रोड का।

जिले का मौसम शुक्रवार सुबह अचानक बदल गया। एक सप्ताह से अधिकतम तापमान 29 से 31 डिग्री के आसपास रहने से दिन में गर्मी का अहसास हो रहा था। रात का तापमान 17 से 14 डिग्री के रहा। शुक्रवार सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे मावठे की रिमझिम बारिश शुरू हुई। करीब पांच घंटे तक कभी रिमझिम तो कभी बूंदाबांदी से दिन का तापमान 7 डिग्री गिरकर 21 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। शुक्रवार सीजन का अब तक का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। 13 किमी की रफ्तार से हवा चलने के कारण ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। शनिवार से मौसम साफ होने पर दिन के तापमान में तीन से चार डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डीपी दुबे ने बताया कि अरब सागर से आ रही हवा के मौसम में बदलाव आया है। इसके कारण नीमच सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह से हल्की बारिश शुरू हुई है। अरब सागर में मुख्य सिस्टम होने के कारण तेज बारिश की संभावना नहीं है। एक-दो दिन में मौसम खुल जाएगा। इसके बाद दिन व रात के तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट आएगी।

स्वास्थ्य पर असर
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बीएल रावत ने कहा कि मौसम में बदलाव के कारण अस्थमा व सांस के मरीजों के लिए ज्यादा परेशानी बनेगी। इससे कोरोना संक्रमण और सक्रिय हो सकता है। लोगों को बचाव करते हुए स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। खासकर बच्चे व बुजुर्गों को ठंड से बचने के लिए घर में रहना चाहिए। जरूरी होने पर इन्हें गर्म पकड़े पहनाकर ही बाहर निकाले। सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार की शिकायत होने पर तत्काल अस्पताल जाकर जांच कराएं।

आगे कैसा रहेगा मौसम
तापमान : मौसम वैज्ञानिक दुबे के अनुसार नीमच जिले में आज मौसम खुल सकता है। दिन में धूप खिलने से तापमान बढ़ेगा। रात के तापमान में एक डिग्री की गिरावट आने की संभावना है। पूरी तरह मौसम साफ होने के बाद दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट का दौर जारी रहेगा। दिन का तापमान 24 व रात का तापमान 8 डिग्री पर पहुंच सकता है।

कम बारिश से गेहूं का रकबा 79 हजार हेक्टेयर कम हुआ तो चने का रकबा 51 हजार हेक्टेयर बढ़ गया
इस बार जिले में औसत से कम बारिश होने के कारण रबी की मुख्य फसल गेहूं की बोवनी पिछले साल के मुकाबले 25 फीसदी में ही हुई। किसानों ने स्थिति को देखते हुए चने की खेती पर ज्यादा ध्यान दिया है। कृषि विभाग ने इस वर्ष गेहूं का प्रस्तावित रकबा 1 लाख 4 हजार 895 हेक्टेयर रखा था। तीनों तहसील में 25 हजार 865 हेक्टेयर में ही बोवनी हुई। जो का रकबा भी 563 हेक्टेयर कम हुआ।

दलहन की खेती पर किसानों ने ध्यान दिया। एक या दो पानी में तैयार होने वाली चने की फसल का रकबा करीब तीन गुना बढ़ गया। विभाग ने 16 हजार 603 हेक्टेयर का रकबा रखा। इसके मुकाबले 67 हजार 985 हेक्टेयर में किसानों ने बोवनी की है। मसूर का रकबा 1109 व सरसो का रकबा 6495 हेक्टेयर अधिक है। शुक्रवार को मौसम में आए बदलाव से चना फसल व सरसो फसल को सबसे अधिक फायदा होगा। खेतों में नमी रहने से अब पानी की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। फसल की ग्रोथ भी तेजी से होगी। कृषि अधिकारी एसएस चौहान ने बताया कि मावठे की हल्की बारिश से सभी फसलों को फायदा है।

यदि बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि होती है तो जिन फसलों के पौधों में फूल आ गए हैं उनको सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान होगा। वर्तमान में जिले में सभी फसलें अच्छी स्थिति में है। मौसम से साथ दिया तो इस बार गेहूं प्रति हेक्टेयर 48 क्विंटल तथा चना प्रति हेक्टेयर 17 क्विंटल के आसपास निकलने का अनुमान है। मावठा, पाला, ओलावृष्टि होने पर यह संभावित उत्पादन कम हो सकता है।

अगले तीन दिन रहेगा कोहरा
कोहरा: शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश के कारण शनिवार से सुबह के समय घना कोहरा रहने की संभावना है। यह स्थित अगले तीन-चार दिन बनी रहेगी। हवा की रफ्तार भी 11 से 14 किमी प्रति घंटे की रहेगी। बादल छटते ही तापमान में भी गिरावट होगी। इसके कारण शीतलहर का अहसास होगा।

