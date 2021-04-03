पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौके पर ऑनलाइन सत्यापन:फसल गिरदावरी कार्य का सत्यापन करने गांवों में पहुंचे कलेक्टर, एप पर देखी स्थिति

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्वे नंबर पर खड़े होते ही सारा एप पर दिख जाती है दर्ज गिरदावरी की जानकारी

जिले में फसल गिरदावरी का कार्य पूर्ण होने के बाद अधिकारियों द्वारा फसल गिरदावरी कार्य का भौतिक सत्यापन सारा एप के माध्यम से पहली बार किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को फसल गिरदावरी सत्यापन कार्य का मौके पर जायजा लेने कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे नीमच नगर तहसील के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अधिकारियों के साथ स्वयं पहुंचे। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य मौके पर फसल और गिरदावरी में दर्ज फसल का सत्यापन करना और किसानों से चर्चाकर फीडबैक लेना है।

फसल गिरदावरी कार्य में पारदर्शिता के लिए शासन द्वारा कुछ वर्ष पूर्व गिरदावरी एप लांच किया गया था। जिसके माध्यम से पटवारी को मौके पर जाकर खेत में किसान द्वारा बोई गई फसल को देखने के बाद मौके पर ही एप में दर्ज करना था। दर्ज करने के बाद एक ओटीपी नंबर व मैसेज किसान द्वारा दर्ज मोबाइल नंबर पर जाता था।

किसान मैसेज में दर्ज गिरदावरी को से सहमत होने के बाद ओटीपी नंबर पटवारी को देता तब एप पर उक्त फसल व उसके रकबे आदि जानकारी दर्ज हो जाती थी। अब इस कार्य में ओर पारदर्शिता व गुणवत्तापूर्ण कार्य के लिए शासन सारा एप लांच किया गया। साथ ही गिरदावरी कार्य का सत्यापन करने के लिए कलेक्टर से लेकर गिरदावर तक का सत्यापन कार्य की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई। करीब एक सप्ताह से जिम्मेदार ऑनलाइन मिलने वाले गांवों में जाकर गिरदावरी कार्य का सत्यापन कर रहे है।

गुरुवार को कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे फसल गिरदावरी कार्य का सत्यापन करने नीमच नगर तहसील के ग्राम पिपलिया बाग, भोलियावास एवं डूंगलावदा पहुंचे। जहां सारा एप्प द्वारा गुणवत्ता फसल गिरदावरी भौतिक सत्यापन जांच कार्य का जायजा लिया और संबंधित अमले को आवश्यक निर्देश भी दिए।

इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने पटवारियों द्वारा किए जा रहे गिरदावरी सत्यापन कार्य करने के तरीके को जानने के साथ जानकारी भी ली। किसानों ने भी चर्चा कर उनसे फीडबैक भी लिया। इस दौरान एसडीएम एसएल शाक्य, जिला भू-अभिलेख अधीक्षक बाबूलाल खराड़ी, तहसीलदार अजय हिंगे, वेब जीआईएस सेल मास्टर ट्रेनर संजीव नायर, मौजा पटवारी महेंद्रपाल सिंह, दिपेश फरक्या सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे। पहली बार सारा एप से सत्यापन- शासन द्वारा फसल गिरदावरी कार्य को गुणवत्तापूर्ण रूप से करने के लिए पहली बार ऑनलाइन सत्यापन कार्य अधिकारियों के माध्यम से करवा रही है। वेब जीआईएस सेल मास्टर ट्रेनर संजीव नायर ने बताया कि सत्यापन कार्य के लिए 32 अधिकारियों को चिन्हित किया गया है और अधिकतम 10 से लेकर 20 गांवों में मौके पर जाकर सारा एप के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन सत्यापन करना है।

इसके तहत कलेक्टर, एसडीएम व कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी के लिए 10-10, तहसीलदार 15, गिरदार को 20 अधिकतम करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। इसके लिए गांव का नाम में पहले पहुंचने पर सर्वे नंबर भी ऑनलाइन ही मिलता है, उसी अनुरूप मौके पर जाकर गिरदावरी कार्य का सत्यापन करना होता है।

नायर ने बताया कि सारा एप की खासियत यह है, जो सर्वे नंबर मिला है। उस पर जाते ही सारा एप में सर्वे नंबर दिखने लगेगा और उस सर्वे नंबर की जानकारी भी दिखेंगी। अधिकारी मौके पर बोई गई फसल का मिलान एप पर दर्ज गिरदावरी से मिलान करेगा और संतुष्ट होने पर ओके रिपोर्ट देगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें