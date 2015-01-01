पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्सपर्ट:कोरोना: रिकवरी दर 95% पर पहुंची, हो रहा यह सुधार हमारे लिए शुभ संकेत

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठंड में और ज्यादा एहतियात जरूरी, नवंबर के 11 दिन में डिस्चार्ज रेट 255% पर आया, 6 माह पहले सबसे कम 29.95 फीसदी थी स्वस्थ होने की दर

दीपोत्सव की रौनक के बीच सुखद खबर यह है कि बाजारों में रोज उमड़ रही भीड़ के बाद भी कोरोना से ठीक होने की औसत दर 95 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि डॉक्टरों ने स्पष्ट किया है कि एहतियात बरतना अभी भी बहुत जरूरी है, क्योंकि ठंड में संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा है। नवंबर में डिस्चार्ज रेट 255 फीसदी तक पहुंच गया। मई में आई इस महामारी के ट्रेंड को देखें तो जून में मरीजों की संख्या एकदम नीचे आई थी। जुलाई के दूसरे हफ्ते में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ना शुरू हुई थी। फिर अगस्त, सितंबर और अक्टूबर की शुरुआत तक यह संख्या बढ़ती रही, लेकिन अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह से मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आई। इस कारण रिकवरी रेट 95.07 फीसदी तक पहुंच गया। नवंबर में भी लगातार संक्रमण घटने से रिकवरी रेट बढ़ रहा है। मृत्युदर भी कम हो गई है। चार माह के संपूर्ण अनलॉक के बावजूद 95.7 फीसदी से ज्यादा रिकवरी रेट राष्ट्रीय या अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानदंड के अनुसार एक अच्छी स्थिति है।

सबसे ज्यादा खतरे में रहे 61 से 80 साल वाले मरीज

कोरोना वायरस से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित 61 से 80 साल उम्र वाले मरीज रहे। मृतकों में 55 फीसदी इसी आयु वर्ग के हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर मधुमेह, उच्च रक्तचाप जैसी पुरानी बीमारियों से जूझ रहे थे। 13 मई से 31 अक्टूबर तक 71 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा। इनमें 61 से 80 आयु वर्ग के अधिकांश थे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि 61 से 80 साल के बुजुर्गों को उम्र के कारण अन्य बीमारियां भी होती हैं। इसलिए कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण इन मरीजों पर ज्यादा घातक साबित हुआ। अस्थमा, मधुमेह, उच्च रक्तचाप, दिल व किडनी संबंधी समस्या से जूझ रहे मरीजों की जान बचाना मुश्किल हुआ। मृतकों में कई मरीज ऐसे थे, जिन्हें मधुमेह और उच्च रक्तचाप दोनों समस्याएं थीं। दरअसल, बढ़ती उम्र के साथ रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता तुलनात्मक रूप से कम होती जाती है, इसलिए संक्रमण से उबरना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

श्वसन संबंधी परेशानी बढ़ेगी- जिला अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बी.एल.रावत कहते हैं अभी परिस्थितियां संतोषजनक हैं। केरल, महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली जैसे राज्यों की तुलना में हम बहुत सुरक्षित हैं। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार महामारी में स्पष्ट कयास लगाना असंभव है। लॉकडाउन नहीं है, ऐसे में संक्रमण की आशंका रहेगी। शीत ऋतु में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ेगी या नहीं, यह बताना संभव नहीं है। हालांकि कम तापमान की वजह से श्वसन संबंधी लक्षणों में बढ़ोतरी होती है।

जहां पॉजिटिव केस आ रहे वहीं सैंपलिंग- संक्रमण की दर कम होने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब सैंपलिंग उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में कर रहा है, जहां पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ रहे हैं। जिन परिवारों में केस आ रहे वहां और उस परिवार के आसपास घरों में सभी सदस्यों की सैंपलिंग की जा रही है।

17 नए पॉजिटिव आए- बुधवार को एक साथ 17 पॉजिटिव आए। रतलाम लैब से 220 की रिपोर्ट में तीन घासपुरा गली मनासा, दो जुनासाथ मनासा व एक थानेड लसूडिया रामपुरा का मरीज पॉजिटिव आया जबकि नीमच लैब से 340 की रिपोर्ट में जिले की 6 और 5 बाहर के और मरीज आए। इसमें जमुनिया रावजी मनासा, भागेश्वर मंदिर के पास नीमच, मेलकी नीमच, चंडोल नीमच से 1-1 व सीआरपीएफ कैम्पस के 2 तथा जिले से बाहर में 3 राजस्थान, धामनोद धार व खाचरोद के 1-1 मरीज आए।



ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें