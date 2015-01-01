पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनेकता में एकता:दिवाली पर अलग-अलग परंपराओं की रोशनी में सजते हैं देहरी-द्वार

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • किस समाज और संप्रदाय के लोग कौनसे रीति-रिवाज से मनाते हैं दीपावली पर्व, आइये जानते हैं

दीपावली सिर्फ सनातनधर्मी ही नहीं, बल्कि कई अन्य समाज व संप्रदायों के लोग भी मनाते हैं। फर्क केवल इतना है कि पर्व मनाने के पीछे सभी के कारण और परंपराएं अलग-अलग हैं, लेकिन इस पर्व पर सभी के घर-आंगन में खुशियों के दीप जलते हैं। इनका रंग और प्रकाश एकसा होता है। दीपावली की यही विशेषता है, जो रोशनी के माध्यम से समरसता, समृद्धि और सद्भाव का संदेश देती है। आइये जानते हैं... जैन, सिख, बंगाली, मलयाली व सिंधी समाज कैसे अपने धार्मिक रीति-रिवाजों के साथ मनाते हैं पर्व।
सिख समाज...

दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं खुशियां
सिख समाज में दिवाली दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाई जाती है। गुरुद्वारा के ज्ञानीजी साजनसिंह व सिख समाज विकास समिति अध्यक्ष हरभजन सिंह सलूजा बताते हैं कि जहांगीर की कैद से सिखों के 6ठे गुरु हरगोविंद साहब व 52 हिंदू राजाओं को जब रिहा किया था। तब कार्तिक मास अमावस्या की रात थी। उसी के बाद से दिवाली को दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं। रिहा होने के बाद अमृतसर आकर दीपमाला की थी।

जैन समाज...

भगवान महावीर के मोक्ष निर्वाण दिवस पर पूजन
श्री जैन श्वेतांबर महावीर जिनालय ट्रस्ट नीमच अध्यक्ष राकेश आंचलिया मुताबिक 24वें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर का मोक्ष निर्वाण कार्तिक अमावस्या पर दीपावली के दिन हुआ था। अगले दिन 15 नवंबर को भगवान महावीर की पूजाकर दीप जलाए जाएंगे। विकास नगर स्थिति महावीर मंदिर में ब्रह्ममुहूर्त में जिनालय का द्वारोद्घाटन के बाद मुनिश्री द्वारा “गौतम-रास” के साथ ही नूतन वर्ष का महामांगलिक सुनाया जाएगा। घरों व मंदिरों में लोग दीप जलाएंगे।

बौद्ध समाज...

सिंधु नदी के तट पर दीप जलाने की है परंपरा
पुज्य सिंधी पंचायत के अध्यक्ष मनोहर अर्जनानी के मुताबिक दीपावली पर सिंधु नदी के तट पर भी दीप जलाने की परंपरा है। इसी को ध्यान में रखकर घरों में भगवान झूलेलाल, गणेश और लक्ष्मी पूजन कर देहरी-द्वारों पर दीप सजाए जाते हैं। श्री भागेश्वर महादेव मंदिर सिंधी समाज आश्रम के सचिव मनोहर मोटवानी ने बताया कि इस दिन घरों में परंपरागत रूप से सिंधी व्यजन, पकवान आदि बनाए जाते हैं।

सिंधी समाज

घरों व मंदिरों में सजाते हैं दीप मालिकाएं व रंगोली मलयाली समाज के संजीव नायर ने बताया कि दीपावली पर भगवान अय्यप्पा की पूजा करते हैं। इस दौरान दीप मालिकाएं और रंगोली सजाई जाती है। तेलगु समाज में नरकासुर का पुतला बनाकर दहन करने की परंपरा भी है। इस दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने राक्षस नरकासुर का वध किया था। घरों में माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा और सजावट होती है।

बंगाली समाज... मां काली का पूजन और भजन- बंगाली समाज अध्यक्ष गोपाल विश्वास ने बताया कि दीपावली पर कालीबाड़ियों में मां काली की विशेष पूजा करते हैं। घर व मंदिरों में दीप जलाए जाते हैं। ग्वालटोली स्थित मंदिर में पूजन होगी। कई परिवारों में रात्रि जागरण कर मंत्र जाप साधना और भजन-कीर्तन किए जाने की भी परंपरा है।

