देवउठनी एकादशी आज:कोरोना में पांच माह बाद उठेंगे देव, शुरू होंगे मांगलिक कार्य

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • सामूहिक विवाह के आयोजन नहीं, सालिगराम-तुलसी विवाह के साथ 200 से ज्यादा नवयुगल बंधेंगे विवाह सूत्र में

कार्तिकशुक्ल एकादशी अर्थात देवउठनी (देव प्रबोधनी) एकादशी पर पांच महीने बाद बुधवार को काेरोना काल में ही देव जागेंगे। भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना और सालिगराम-तुलसी विवाह के साथ ही शुभ और मांगलिक कार्यों का शुभारंभ होगा। आखातीज के बाद एक बार फिर वर्ष के दूसरे सबसे महत्वपूर्ण अबूझ मुहूर्त देवउठनी एकादशी पर भी कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बना हुआ है। एक बार फिर संक्रमण बढ़ने के कारण शासन-प्रशासन ने सख्ती कर दी है, जिससे मांगलिक कार्यक्रम सीमित दायरे व कोविड-19 नियमों का पालन करते हुए होंगे। जहां एक दिन पहले बाजार में बैंडबाजों की धुन सुनाई देती थी, वह सुनाई नहीं दे रही है। क्योंकि प्रशासन ने बिंदोली निकालने पर प्रतिबंध लगा रखा है। इस साल पहले चातुर्मास फिर एक महीने के अधिकमास के कारण विवाह योग्य युवक-युवतियों के साथ उनके परिवार को लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा। मार्च-अप्रैल में होने वाले विवाह आदि कार्य भी लॉकडाउन के कारण नहीं हो पाए, जब छूट मिली तो कुछ ने विवाह किए, लेकिन अधिकांश ने देवउठनी एकादशी के अबूझ मुहूर्त से प्रारंभ होने वाले लग्नसरा मुहूर्त में विवाह करने का प्लान बनाया। ताकि नंवबर तक कोरोना संक्रमण का असर भी कम हो जाए। लेकिन दीवाली पर्व होते ही कोरोना संक्रमण ने एक बार फिर से पेर पसारना शुरू कर दिया, जिससे लोगों के प्लान धरे रह गए। उस पर शासन-प्रशासन ने विवाह समारोह की अनुमति तो दी, लेकिन कड़ी शर्तों के साथ। एनवक्त पर बैंडबाजे के साथ बिंदोली नहीं निकालने और आयोजन के दौरान मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित करने के कारण आेर दिक्कत हो गई और जो तैयारियां कर रखी थी। उसमे कमी करना पड़ी। जिले में बुधवार को अबूझ मुहूर्त में सबसे ज्यादा विवाह आयोजन होंगे। जिले में प्रशासन द्वारा दी गई अनुमतियों में 200 विवाह आयोजन तो देवउठनी एकादशी पर है। इसमें भी 60 फीसदी विवाह ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में है।

मंदिरों में पूजा-अर्चना होगी- देवउठनी एकादशी पर मंदिरों में भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना होती है। मंदिरों में सालिगराम और तुलसी विवाह का आयोजन होते है। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस साल अधिकांश मंदिरों में सालिगराम-तुलसी विवाह आयोजन नहीं होंगे। यदि कहीं होंगे तो पुजारी-पंडित परिवार स्तर पर ही होंगे। माहेश्वरी समाज के श्रीराम मंदिर के पुजारी जीवन तिवारी, घंटाघर स्थित नरसिंह मंदिर के पुजारी चंचल गौड़, बिछला गोपाल मंदिर के पुजारी लालाभाई शर्मा ने बताया कि इस साल सालिगराम-तुलसी विवाह का आयोजन नहीं होगा।

विवाह समारोह की अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य-हाल में 100 व खुले में 200 लोग शामिल हो सकेगें- कलेक्टर एवं जिला दंडाधिकारी जितेंद्रसिंह राजे द्वारा आदेशित किया गया है कि कोरोना कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के प्रभाव को देखते हुए नीमच जिले में किसी भी शादी समारोह की अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य होगा। शादी समारोह के दौरान में हॉल में अधिकतम 100 व्यक्तियों तक कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर सकेंगें एंव हॉल के बाहर अधिकतम 200 व्यक्तियों तक कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर सकेगें।

