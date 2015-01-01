पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नशे का कारोबार:अंडे (कोडवर्ड) बोलने पर देते हैं स्मैक की पुड़िया, कुछ महिलाएं भी बेखौफ होकर बेच रही हैं ड्रग्स

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नीमच जिला भी प्रदेश के उन 15 जिलों में शामिल जहां पनप रहे ड्रग्स माफिया, अब इन पर होगी कार्रवाई

(सगीर पठान/मनीष कौशल) मुख्यमंत्री ने शुक्रवार को प्रदेश के 15 जिला कलेक्टर व एसपी से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग करके ड्रग्स माफियाओं पर सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद जिले में मादक पदार्थ व स्मैक सप्लायरों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी की जा रही है।

हालांकि पुलिस ने अभी अपनी प्लानिंग का खुलासा नहीं किया है। इसका मुख्य कारण जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक का ट्रांसफर होना है। एएसपी कनेश के हाथों में कमान है। इंदौर से ट्रांसफर होकर आ रहे नए एसपी सूरज कुमार वर्मा सोमवार तक पदभार संभालेंगे। पुलिस मादक पदार्थ अफीम, स्मैक, डोडाचूरा ले जाने वालों को गिरफ्तार करती है।

इनके मुख्य सप्लायर तक कभी नहीं पहुंची। नीमच शहर में नशा करने वालों को स्मैक उपलब्ध कराने में महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। यह दोपहर के समय में दो-तीन घंटे में स्मैक की पुड़िया बेचकर निकल जाती हैं। शहर के खारीकुआं, मूलचंद मार्ग, नाका नंबर 4 बघाना, राजीव नगर व डाक बंगले के पास इंदिरा नगर में स्मैक की पुड़िया लोगों को मिल जाती है। पुलिस व प्रशासन शहर में ड्रग सप्लाय करने वालों पर कार्रवाई करते तो इनके माध्यम से बड़े सप्लायरों तक पहुंचा जा सकता है।

नीमच में स्मैक आसानी मिल जाती है। सप्लायरों ने अंडा कोडवर्ड दे रखा है। एक की कीमत 300 रुपए है। बस स्टैंड के ऑटो ड्राइवरों को ठिकाने पता है। उनसे स्मैक (अंडे) मिलने का स्थान पूछते हैं तो वे सप्लायर तक पहुंचा देते हैं। शहर में पांच से अधिक जगह स्मैक की पुड़िया मिल जाती है। महिलाएं तक पुडिय़ा बेचती हैं। हम मंदसौर से आकर यहां नशा करते थे। पुलिस को भी इन ठिकाने का पता है। बंदी होने से कार्रवाई नहीं होती। (जैसा नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में इलाज करा रहे मंदसौर के व्यक्ति ने भास्कर को बताया)

केंद्र के मरीजों की कहानी उन्हीं की जुबानी
1. पत्नी छोड़ गई, घर बिक गया- केंद्र पर इलाज करा रहे मंदसौर जिले के 41 वर्षीय मरीज ने बताया कि नशे में उसका पूरा घर बर्बाद हो गया। पत्नी छोड़कर चली गई। आधा मकान बिक गया, आधे पर एक दबंग ने कब्जा कर लिया। पहले 1 किलो 300 ग्राम अफीम ले जाते पंजाब पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया था। केस 2 किलो 300 ग्राम का बनाया। इस प्रकरण में चार साल की सजा काटकर आया। एक बार माल पहुंचाने पर 10 से 15 हजार रुपए मिलते थे। कई बार मंदसौर व नीमच से स्मैक खरीदकर नशा किया।

2. कोडवर्ड बाेलना पड़ता है- केंद्र पर सीतामऊ तहसील के एक गांव के 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने बताया मंदसौर, नीमच में सप्लायरों ने स्मैक की पुडिय़ा का कोडवर्ड अंडा रखा है। नशा करने वाला व्यक्ति सप्लायर के पास जाकर बोलता है कि अंडा मिल जाएगा तो वह समझ जाता है कि ग्राहक है। वह ज्यादा बात नहीं करते हुए संख्या पूछते हैं। दो-तीन बोलने पर पुडिय़ा देते और रुपए लेकर चले जाते हैं। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस जवानों को भी है।

मंदसौर में इलाज सही नहीं मिलता, नीमच आए
नीमच के नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में 15 बेड है। मंदसौर जिले के पांच लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मंदसौर नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में सुविधाएं नहीं होने से नीमच में इलाज करा रहे हैं। यहां सुविधाएं बेहतर हैं। एक महीने तक इलाज, काउसिंलिंग, पढ़ाई कराई जाती है। नशे के नुकसान बताए जाते हैं।

जुलाई में भी सीएम ने दिए थे आदेश
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने जुलाई में भी प्रदेश के सभी कलेक्टर, एसपी को भूमाफिया, रेत माफिया, चिटफंड कंपनी, ड्रग माफियाओं के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। उस समय प्रशासन व पुलिस ने नीमच शहर में एक भी भूमाफिया, ड्रग माफिया के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की। दो प्रकरण को सफेमा कोर्ट मुंबई में विचाराधीन थे। दोनों प्रकरण में मादक पदार्थ तस्करों की चल, अचल संपत्ति सीज करने के आदेश हुए। एक चिटफंड कंपनी की पांच करोड़ की संपत्ति कुर्क की। ढाबों पर अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की थी।

हमारी रणनीति तैयार है
जिले में अभियान की दिशा क्या रहेगी?
- नशा मुक्ति पर काम किया जा रहा है। केंद्र पर सुविधाएं बढ़ाई हैं।
सप्लायरों पर क्या कार्रवाई करेंगे?
- नए एसपी के ज्वाइन करने के बाद बैठक कर कार्रवाई करेंगे।
सप्लायरों की सूची जुटाई है ?
- बड़े सप्लायरों की जानकारी जुटा ली है। पुलिस के साथ मिलकर बड़ा अभियान चलाएंगे।
शहर में कई जगह ड्रग्स मिल रही है ?
- नयागांव से लेकर नीमच जिले की सीमा वाले हाइवे तथा शहरी क्षेत्र के कुछ स्थानों की जानकारी मिली है। जहां सप्लायर मादक पदार्थ बेच रहे हैं। इन पर एक्शन लेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें