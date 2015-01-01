पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुहूर्त:गेहूं में गिरावट, लहसुन में साढ़े चार हजार, प्याज में साढ़े 1200 रुपए की तेजी

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूजन के बाद लहसुन एवं गेहूं मंडी में नीलामी शुरू

दीपोत्सव की 6 दिन की छुट्टी के बाद मंगलवार को मंडी खुली तो 26, 150बोरी की अावक रही। सबसे ज्यादा 9067 बोरी गेहूं की होने के बावजूद 100 रुपए भाव कमजोर रहे। लहसुन व प्याज के भाव में तेजी रही। लहसुन 16 हजार तो प्याज 4801 रुपए क्विंटल बिका। मक्का व गेहूं को छोड़कर सभी उपज के भाव तेजी लिए रहे। मंगलवार को जब मंडी खुली तो 10 नवंबर की अपेक्षा आवक कम थी, लेकिन अधिकांश उपज के भाव तेजी लिए थे। सुबह गेहूं व लहसुन मंडी में नीलामी के पहले पंडित द्वारा मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पूजन करवाया। उपस्थित व्यापारियों व किसानों को तिलक लगाया और व्यापारियों ने पटाखे फोड़े। पश्चात नीलामी प्रारंभ हुई। गेहूं मंडी में पहला सौदा 2304 रुपए क्विंटल का हुआ। मंगलवार को गेहूं, सोयाबीन, मक्का, मूंगफली, मैथी और लहसुन, प्याज की आवक अच्छी रही। अन्य उपज की आवक सामान्य थी। 10 नवंबर के भावों से तुलना करें तो गेहूं में 100 रुपए, मक्का में 60 रुपए की गिरावट रही। सबसे ज्यादा तेजी लहसुन में 4500 रुपए और प्याज में 1251 रुपए की तेजी रही। इसी प्रकार उड़द में 251 रुपए, चना 141 रुपए की तेजी, सोयाबीन 100 रुपए, मूंगफली 115 रुपए, पोस्ता में 400 रुपए, मैथी में 501 रुपए, ईसबगाेल में 200 रुपए क्विंटल की तेजी लिए रहे। व्यापारियों की माने तो मांग के चलते लहसुन में एक बार फिर बड़ी तेजी रही, जबकि दीवाली के पहले भाव 11 से 13 हजार रुपए क्विंटल के आस-पास रहे हैं। प्याज भी 3 हजार से 3500 रुपए तक पहुंच गया था जो मंगलवार को 4801 रुपए क्विंटल बिका। व्यापारियों के अनुसार आगे भी तेजी बनी रहने की संभावना है।

कृषि उपज मंडी नीमच-आवक व भाव

उपज आवक न्यून. अधिक. गेहूं........ 9067...... 1565 ..... 2304 मक्का.... 1510 .......950..... 1522 उडद......... 263..... 3400..... 6951 चना......... .183...... 3621.... 4941 सोयाबीन.. 4097.... 3300..... 4600 मूंगफली... .1186... .3900..... 5500 पोस्ता......... .22.. 99000.. 107400 उपज आवक न्यून. अधिक. मैथी........ 1103..... 5700..... 7001 ईसबगोल... .403... .5000.... 12811 अश्वगंधा..... 67... 13000.. 337000 लहसुन.... 3900.... 3700..... 16000 प्याज...... .3802.... 1500...... 4801 कुल...... 26150..........................

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें