पटाखा बाजार:राजस्थान में पटाखे पर रोक, नीमच में अब तक 10% भी नहीं हुआ कारोबार

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटाखा बाजार में सजी दुकान में रखे पटाखे।
  • पहले आतिशबाजी पर गाइडलाइन का असमंजस, फिर चायनीज पर राेक, नतीजा...

दीवाली से पहले पटाखा बाजार तैयार है। कोरोना के कारण पिछले सालों के मुकाबले इस साल कारोबार को लेकर व्यापारियों में उत्साह कम ही है। व्यापारी पहले ही अनुमान लगा चुके थे कि इस बार 65 फीसदी से ज्यादा व्यापार नहीं होगा। इसलिए शहर में व्यापारी पहले ही 35 फीसदी माल कम लाए है। चाइनीज पटाखों पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध है, लेकिन बाजार में कई ऐसे पटाखे हैं जो देश में ही बने हैं, लेकिन चाइनीज पटाखों की तरह हैं।

वहीं देवी-देवता के चित्र वाले पटाखों के विक्रय पर भी सख्त पाबंदी है। राजस्थान में पटाखों पर लगी रोक का असर भी दिख रहा है। नीमच में अब तक 10 प्रतिशत बिक्री भी नहीं हुई। शहर के शासकीय हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल क्रमांक-2 के खेल मैदान में पटाखा बाजार में दुकानें लग चुकी है। दुकान नंबर आवंटन के दो दिन बाद भी कम व्यापारियों ने ही दुकानें सजाई है। आज-कल में सभी दुकानें सज जाएगी। नीमच पटाखा एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष कपिल गोयल ने बताया दिवाली पर स्थानीय खरीदारी से पहले होने वाली आसपास के शहरों और गांवों के ग्राहकी इस साल कम है।

मांग कम होने से, माल भी 35 फीसदी कम पटाखे लाए व्यापारी, भा‌‌व में भी इजाफा नहीं

3 करोड़ का कारोबार था पिछले साल : शहर में पटाखा के दो थोक व्यापारी है। उनका कहना है कि उनके पटाखे जिले सहित राजस्थान से लगे जिले से फुटकर व्यापारी उनसे माल लेकर जाते है। लेकिन राजस्थान में प्रतिबंध होने के कारण व्यापार प्रभावित है। पहले ही हम 35 से 40 फीसदी पटाखे कम लाए है। अब तक 10 फीसदी भी कारोबार नहीं हुआ। फुटकर व्यापारी भी बोले कि निंबाहेड़ा, छोटी सादड़ी सहित जिले से लगे राजस्थान के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोग नजदीक शहर होने के कारण नीमच आते है। इस बार उनकी उम्मीद कम है। थोक व फुटकर व्यापारियों की माने तो नीमच शहर में ही पिछले साल 3 करोड़ से ज्यादा का माल बिका था। इस साल 35 फीसदी कम माल आने से करीब 2 करोड़ का व्यापार हाेने की उम्मीद है।

कीमतों में बदलाव नहीं होगा

इस साल भाव में भी ज्यादा बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई है, इसलिए वे फुटकर में भी भाव नहीं बढ़े है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि मांग कम होने के कारण भाव में बढ़ोतरी नहीं है। व्यापारी चाहता है कि जो माल लाया है वह बिक जाए। अन्यथा ज्यादा नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा, इसलिए भाव के साथ भी समझौता कर लिया। बाजार में कई ऐसे उत्पाद मौजूद हैं जो चाइनीज पटाखों की तरह ही दिखते हैं। इनकी फैंसी पैकिंग और गुणवत्ता बिलकुल चाइनीज उत्पादों जैसी है, लेकिन इन्हें भारत में बनाया जा रहा है।

गाइडलाइन पर असमंजस था

बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक कोरोना के कारण इस बार सारे त्योहारों पर सरकार ने गाइडलाइन जारी की थी। उसी के अनुरूप लोगों ने त्योहार मनाए। दीवाली और पटाखों को लेकर फुटकर व्यापारी असमंजस में थे। वे यदि ऑर्डर बुक कर दें और सरकार पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति ही नहीं दे तो बड़ा नुकसान होता। इसी अस्पष्टता के कारण ही खरीदी नहीं हुई। जब स्थिति सामान्य हुई तो खरीदी हुई। व्यापारी हेमंत सिंहल के मुताबिक दीवाली ही ऐसा त्योहार है, जिसमें घर के सभी लोग साथ में मिलकर पटाखे चलाते हैं।

दूसरे शहरों से लाते है पटाखे
शहर में व्यापारी सबसे ज्यादा पटाखे शिवाकाशी (तमिलनाडु) से मंगाते है। कई फुटकर व्यापारी शिवाकाशी की जगह इंदौर के अलावा गुजरात के अहमदाबाद व राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा, अजमेर, जयपुर से भी पटाखे लाते है। वे भी इस बार 35 फीसदी पटाखे कम लाए है, कोेरोना गाइडलाइन को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति के कारण आर्डर भी देरी से दिए थे। ऐसे में अधिकांश फुटकर व्यापारियों ने स्थानीय के साथ इंदौर और गुजरात, राजस्थान के शहरों से स्वयं जाकर पटाखे पंसद किए।

