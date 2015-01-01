पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नकली पुलिस:पहले गहने उतरवाए फिर रूमाल में बंधवाए, छीनकर बदमाश रफूचक्कर

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने स्वयं को पुलिस बता दंपती को दिया झांसा
  • सोने की दो चेन व एक अंगूठी ले गए, सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई वारदात

सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े एक बुजुर्ग दंपती से बाइक सवार दाे बदमाशों ने नकली पुलिस बनकर गहने उतरवाए फिर उन्हें रूमाल में बांधने काे कहां जैसे ही दंपती ने गहने बांधे उसे लेकर बदमाश रफूचक्कर हो गए।

बुजुर्ग दंपती के चिल्लाने पर हलचल मच गई। सूचना पर तत्काल पुलिस भी पहुंची लेकिन तब दोनों बदमाश भाग गए। वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। जिसके आधार पर पुलिस बदमाशों का पता लगाने में जुटी है। उक्त घटनाक्रम को लेकर फिलहाल पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर विवेचना शुरू कर दी। बंसल चौराहे के पास विकास नगर मेन रोड निवासी गिरधारीलाल गोयल व उनकी पत्नी लीलादेवी दोनों स्कूटी से दोपहर 3.30 बजे बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए निकले थे। आंबेडकर मार्ग होते हुए वह टीवीएस शोरूम चौराहे से कमल चौक की तरफ जा रहे थे तभी गायत्री मंदिर के सामने पीछे से बाइक पर आए दो बदमाशों ने उन्हें रोका। हेलमेट लगाए युवक ने कहा हम पुलिसवाले हैं.. त्यौहार के समय ऐसे मत घूमो। थैली में क्या है बताओं और गले में से सोने की चैन और अंगूठी उतारो और रूमाल में बांधकर रखो। दंपती उन्हें पुलिस समझकर गहने रूमाल में बांधने लगे तभी युवक बोला मैं उसे बांध देता हूं और फिर लेकर बाइक पर बैठ टीवीएस शोरूम चौराहे तरफ भाग गए। तभी दोनों बुजुर्ग दंपती ने वहां शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया और लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। घटना सैनी सेव भंडार के ठीक सामने हुई लेकिन वहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं थे तो आस पास अन्य लोगों के यहां पुलिस ने रिकॉर्डिंग खंगाली तो गायत्री मंदिर पर लगे कैमरे में यह वारदात कैद हो गई। बाद में दंपती ने कैंट थाने पहुंचकर उक्त घटनाक्रम की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। जिसमें उन्हींने बताया कि उक्त तीनों सोने के आभूषण 15-15 ग्राम के थे। इधर एसआई सुमित मिश्रा समेत कैंट पुलिस टीम ने घटनास्थल पहुंच आस पास दुकानों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगाला और फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश में शुरू की। एएसपी ने कहना है आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

