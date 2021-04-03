पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:टैगोर मार्ग पर पांच बैंक व एटीएम, कहीं भी पार्किंग नहीं, इस कारण लगता है जाम

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित सभी बैंकों के यही हाल
  • आज तक नपा ने कोई सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की

शहर के प्रमुख टैगोर मार्ग पर पांच बड़ी बैंकों की शाखाएं है लेकिन किसी भी बैंक के बाहर पार्किंग का इंतजाम नहीं है। हालात यह है कि बैंक में आने वाले उपभोक्ता अपने दो और चार पहिया वाहनों को सड़क पर खड़ी कर जाते हैं, जिसकी वजह से यह व्यस्ततम सड़क वाहनों से ही आधे से ज्यादा घिर जाती है।

यही ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिगड़ने का सबसे कारण है। सड़क सुरक्षा समितियों की बैठक में इन सभी बैंकों को लेकर बात भी उठी और उसके बाद नपा ने उन्हें चेतावनी भी जारी की थी लेकिन अफसरों द्वारा कभी आगे की कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

यहां बता दें कि टैगोर मार्ग पर कमल चौक से फोर जीरो चौराहे के बीच ही यह सभी बैंके एक साथ पास-पास स्थित है। इनमें पंजाब नेशनल, कॉर्पोरेशन, स्टेट बैंक अाॅफ इंडिया, बैंक ऑफ इंडिया और यूको बैंक की शाखा तो संचालित है, साथ ही उनके बाहर एटीएम मशीनें भी लगी हुई है। वर्किंग डे में बैंक आने वाले उपभोक्ताओं की भीड़ सबसे ज्यादा रहती है। यह उपभोक्ता अपनी बाइक व कार को सड़क किनारे खड़ा कर देते है। वाहनों की संख्या इतनी अधिक होती है कि कई वाहन सड़क तक पहुंच जाते हैं।

जिम्मेदारी से पीछे हट रहे यातायात पुलिस व नपा
शहर की सड़कों पर यातायात व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने के लिए यातायात पुलिस और नगरपालिका दोनों की एक समान जिम्मेदारी है। परंतु वर्तमान हालातों को लेकर जब भी इनके जिम्मेदारों से चर्चा की गई तो वे एक-दूसरे का हवाला देकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी से पीछे हट रहे है। नपा अधिकारी कहते है सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस चालान तो बनाए और यातायात विभाग कहते है दुकानों के बाहर सामान होने से ग्राहक वाहन कहां खड़े करेंगे। नपा टीम को सामान जब्त करना चाहिए।

दुकानदारों को भी सहयोग करना चाहिए
मुख्य मार्गाें पर स्थित दुकानदारों को भी शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने में सहयोग करना चाहिए। परंतु ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है। यहां दुकानदारों में ऐसी स्पर्धा है कि वे एक-दूसरे से आगे आने की होड़ में बाहर तक ऐसा सामान जमा लेते है ताकि ग्राहकों का आकर्षण बढ़े। इस होड़ पर प्रशासन को रोक लगानी होगी तभी व्यवस्था बनाई जा सकती है।

पुलिस चालान बनाए नपा का इंतजार न करे
^अगर सड़क पर अवैध पार्किंग हो रही है तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस वहां तैनात रहती है वह चालान तो काटे ताकि उसमें नपा की कहां जरूरत है। हम भी दुकानों के बाहर हो रहे अतिक्रमण को लेकर समय-समय पर कार्रवाई करते है। अभी दोनों की संयुक्त बैठक हुई है। जल्द ही अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसमें आमजन व दुकानदारों को भी सहयोग करना चाहिए।
सीपी राय, सीएमओ, नपा, नीमच

