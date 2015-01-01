पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नर्सिंग स्टाफ:भोजन का ठेका निरस्त, सीएमएचओ व डीपीएम को नोटिस

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • सब्जी में इल्लड़ निकलने के मामले में कलेक्टर हुए सख्त, 24 घंटे में मांगा जवाब

कोविड मरीजों व नर्सिंग स्टाफ को दिए जाने वाले भोजन के पैकेट की गुणवत्ता पर मंगलवार को सवाल खड़े हो गए थे। जिला अस्पताल के फीवर क्लीनिक पर ड्यूटी दे रहे आयुष चिकित्सक के पैकेट की सब्जी में ढाई इंच लंबी इल्लड़ निकली थी। कलेक्टर निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे तो मामला उनके संज्ञान में आया। इसे गंभीर लापरवाही माना और दूसरे दिन ठेकेदार जम्बू गोयल का भोजन का ठेका निरस्त किया। सीएमएचओ व डीपीएम को नोटिस दिया। शासन द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण वाले मरीजों के लिए भोजन खर्च की राशि दी जा रही है। डीपीएम अर्चना राठौड़ ने इसका ठेका कृषि उपज मंडी में अन्नपूर्णा योजना में पांच रुपए में किसानों को भोजन देने वाले को ठेका दे दिया था। शासन से 110 रुपए प्रत्येक डाइट खर्च दिया जा रहा। विभाग ने यह ठेका 60 रुपए में दे दिया। ठेकेदार द्वारा जो भोजन किसानों को दिया जाता वहीं पैकेट में पैक करके रायता व एक मिठाई बढ़ाकर मरीजों व नर्सिंग स्टाफ को पहुंचाया जा रहा था।

अन्नपूर्णा रसोईघर की जांच, सैंपल लिए
मंगलवार दोपहर में भोजन के पैकेट में इल्लड़ निकलने के मामले में कलेक्टर ने खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी संजीव कुमार मिश्रा को जांच के निर्देश दिए थे। उनके द्वारा मौके से भोजन का पैकेट व इल्लड़ जब्त कर ली थी। शाम को कृषि मंडी स्थित अन्नपूर्णा योजना की रसोई में जांच करने पहुंचे। यहां जगह-जगह गंदगी मिली। आटे (सकल ब्रांड मंदसौर) के कट्‌टे पर तारीख व उत्पादन दिनांक सहित अन्य जानकारी नहीं होने पर मिथ्याछाप की आशंका है। काली मिर्ची भी मिलावट का अंदेशा होने पर यहां से दो सैंपल लिए।

^भोजन का ठेका निरस्त कर दिया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. महेश मालवीय व डीपीएम अर्चना राठौड़ को शोकॉज नोटिस देकर 24 घंटे में जवाब मांगा है। संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने पर इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। - जितेंद्रसिंह राजे, कलेक्टर- नीमच

