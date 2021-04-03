पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चार आवारा सांड पकड़कर गांधीसागर अभयारण्य में छोड़े

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
नगर के मुख्य बाजार व मोहल्लों की सड़क पर आवारा मवेशियों का आंतक है। इससे लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता। बुधवार को सदर बाजार में दो सांड आधे घंटे तक लड़ते रहे। दुकानदार दुकानों के अंदर तो रहवासी घर के दरवाजे बंद करके बैठे रहे।

सड़क पर आवागमन बाधित हुआ। भास्कर ने इस समस्या को प्रमुखता से उठाया। नगर परिषद ने गुरुवार को टीम गठित कर बाजार में भेजी। इसके द्वारा चार वाहनों को पकड़कर अभयारण्य वाले क्षेत्रे में छोड़ा। सीएमओ केएल सूर्यवंशी ने बताया कि लोगों की शिकायत मिलने पर टीम गठित द्वारा चार आवारा सांड को पकड़कर गांधीसागर अभयारण्य में छोड़ा गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा। बाजार में टीम को मवेशी बाजार में घूमते हुए मिलेंगे उन्होंने जब्त किया जाएगा। पूर्व में पकड़े गए मवेशियों को पठार क्षेत्र में छोड़ा था। जो कुछ समय बाद वापस आ गए। इस कारण अब अभयारण्य में छोड़ रहे हैं ताकि वे वापस नहीं आ सके।

