आज से दो दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र:वाहनों के साथ-साथ सोने-चांदी व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान की बुकिंग, पहली पसंद बन रहे मोबाइल

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • खरीदारों के बाजार तैयार, सराफे से कपड़ा मार्केट तक में रहेगी रौनक

बाजार से खरीदी का महामुहूर्त पुष्य नक्षत्र इस बार दीवाली से 7 दिन पहले है, जो दो दिन शनिवार से रविवार तक रहेगा। पुष्य नक्षत्र सुबह 8.15 से शुरू होगा और रविवार सुबह 9.12 बजे तक रहेगा, शनिवार को खरीदी के 7 मुहूर्त, रविवार को सूर्योदय से प्रवेश करने के कारण इस दिन रवि पुष्य कहलाएगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गोविंद उपाध्याय के अनुसार 27 नक्षत्रों में पुष्य और इसमें भी रविपुष्य नक्षत्र का होना खरीदारी के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ है। लोगों ने पुष्य नक्षत्र में वाहनों की खरीदी की तैयारी कर ली है। इस बार मोबाइल पहली पसंद बना हुआ है क्योंकि ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन ने इस हर घर की जरूरत बना दिया है। दीप पर्व वैसे तो धन तेरस से प्रारंभ होता है, लेकिन दीप पर्व के लिए खरीददारी के लिए पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ ही शुरू हो जाती है। ज्योतिषियों व पंडितों के अनुसार मान्यता है कि दीवाली से पहले आने वाले पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदी चीजें फलदायी, लंबे समय तक स्थायी और समृद्धि देने वाली होती है। पं. उपाध्याय ने बताया कि पुष्य नक्षत्र शनिवार सुबह 8.15 से शुरू होगा, जो अगले दिन रविवार सुबह 9.12 बजे तक रहेगा। दीवाली से पहले खरीदी के लिए 7 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ 3 शुभ योग और बन रहे हैं। शनिवार को रात 12.15 बजे तक 7 शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदी गई वस्तु ज्यादा समय तक उपयोगी और अक्षय होती है। पुष्य नक्षत्र के देवता बृहस्पति माने हैं और शनि को इस नक्षत्र का दिशा प्रतिनिधि माना जाता है। बृहस्पति से शुभता, बुद्धिमत्ता और ज्ञान मिलता है जबकि शनि स्थायित्व के प्रतीक हैं, इसलिए इन दोनों का योग मिलकर पुष्य नक्षत्र को शुभ और चिर स्थायी बना देता है।

अधिकांश नौकरी पेशा को मिल चुका वेतन : इस साल दिवाली 14 नवंबर काे है और अधिकांश नौकरीपेशा लोगों को अक्टूबर का वेतन मिल चुका है। अधिकांश को बोनस भी मिला है। ऐसे में सैलरी व बोनस का रुपया जेब में रहेगा तो लोग खर्च भी करेंगे। ऐसे में पुष्य नक्षत्र की खरीदारी अच्छी रहने की उम्मीद है।

पुष्य ही क्यों खास है-यह खरीदना चाहिए : पुष्य नक्षत्र को सभी 27 नक्षत्रों का राजा माना जाता है। इसमें की गई खरीदी समृद्धिकारक होती है। पुष्य नक्षत्र की धातु सोना है खरीदने से लाभ होता है। रवि पुष्य में भूमि, भवन, वाहन व अन्य स्थाई सम्पत्ति में निवेश करने से प्रचुर लाभ की आशंका रहती है। इस दिन चांदी, बर्तन, कपड़ा, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक वस्तुएं व बही खाता आदि की खरीदी शुभ है।

^नवरात्रि से ही बाजार में रौनक दिखने लगी है। नवरात्रि में ज्यादा ग्राहकी नहीं थी, अब अच्छी ग्राहकी हाेगी। जिस प्रकार से लोग दुकानदारों से जानकारी ले रहे हैं, ताकि शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदारी के लिए आ सके। पुष्य नक्षत्र दो दिन रहेगा और दोनों दिन खरीददारी के लिए शुभ है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में अच्छी ग्राहकी हाेगी, इसके बाद धन तेरस के मुहूर्त पर सबसे ज्यादा खरीददारी होती है। -नंदू सराफ, अध्यक्ष सराफा एसोसिएशन नीमच

