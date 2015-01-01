पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी अस्पताल:अस्पताल का होगा कायाकल्प, ओपीडी में बैठेंगे 2 डॉक्टर, डिजिटल एक्स-रे का बनेगा एस्टीमेट

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
सरकारी अस्पताल की हालत को सुधारने के लिए विधायक निधि से 30 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। इनसे अस्पताल का कायाकल्प तो होगा ही, आवश्यक संसाधन भी जुटाए जांएगे। इसकी घोषणा विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय ने की। इससे अस्पताल की सूरत तो बदलेगी, वहीं मरीजों को बेहतर स्वच्छ माहौल मिलेगा। अस्पताल परिसर के सीमांकन से लेकर फिजियोथैरेपी सेंटर शुरू किए जाने सहित कई बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हुई। वहीं नई एम्बुलेंस व डिजिटल एक्स-रे मशीन के लिए एस्टीमेट बनाकर भेजे जाने पर सहमति बनी। ये निर्णय शुक्रवार को सिविल अस्पताल मीटिंग हाॅल में रोगी कल्याण समिति की बैठक 4 घंटे चली। शुरुआत विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय, एसडीएम राहुल धोटे की उपस्थिति में हुई। ओपीडी में सुबह के समय मरीजों की भीड़ रहती है। ऐसे में मरीजों के बेहतर ट्रीटमेंट के लिए अब ओपीडी में रोज दो डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी लगेगी जिसके लिए रोस्टर तैयार किया जाएगा। सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए कर्मचारियों के बीच कामों को बांटकर उनकी उपस्थिति निर्धारित की जाएगी। इसकी सेल्फी नायब तहसीलदार को भेजी जाएगी। अस्पताल परिसर का नए सिरे से सीमांकन होगा ताकि अगर कोई अतिक्रमण हो तो उसे हटाया जा सके। अस्पताल के रिकाॅर्ड में अब भी उन डॉक्टरों के नाम दर्ज है जो सालों से ड्यूटी पर नहीं आ रहे। उन डॉक्टरों के टर्मिनेशन की कार्रवाई के लिए प्रस्तावित करने के निर्देश बीएमओ डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया को दिए गए। अस्पताल में डायटीशियन की व्यवस्था के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर जिला कार्यालय भेजे जाने पर निर्णय हुआ। विश्रामगृह में सोफे रिनोवेशन का काम जल्द शुरू होगा। इसके अलावा कायाकल्प में भवन का रिनोवेशन, फ्लोरिंग का कार्य, तार फेंसिंग सभी कार्य किए जाने का प्रस्ताव पास किए गए। शासन द्वारा स्वीकृत 22 लाख रुपए से अस्पताल भवन के ड्रैनेज सिस्टम, एनआरसी रिनोवेशन, आई ओटी निर्माण सहित अन्य कार्य शुरू हो गए हैं। बैठक में जनपद अध्यक्ष रामविलास धाकड़, नेत्र चिकित्सक डॉ. प्रकाश उपाध्याय, महिला बाल विकास विभाग परियोजना अंकिता भिड़ोदिया, नगरपालिका सीएमओ डॉ. केशवसिंह सगर सहित अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

