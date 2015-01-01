पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिबंध:रात 10 बजे बाद पटाखे चलाए तो दर्ज होगा प्रकरण, थाना स्तर पर होगी निगरानी

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • नीमच में एक्यूआई ज्यादा एनजीटी ने लगाई रोक, कलेक्टर ने दिया आदेश

दीपोत्सव पर्व के दौरान रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक ध्वनिकारक पटाखे जलाने पर भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के परिपालन में रोक लगाई गई है। रात 10 बजे बाद कोई पटाखे चलाता नजर आया तो पुलिस व प्रशासन सख्त कार्रवाई करेंगा। कलेक्टर ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट व एनजीटी के आदेश के परिपालन में सख्त निर्देश जारी किए है। शहर सहित जिले के प्रत्येक थाना क्षेत्र स्तर पर निगरानी रखी जाएगी। यदि किसी ने भी शिकायत की तो संबंधित के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया जाएगा। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने एनजीटी को ऐसे 122 शहरों की सूची सौंपकर यहां पटाखों पर रोक लगाने की सिफारिश की थी। प्रदेश में 200 एक्यूआई से ज्यादा वाले शहरों में नीमच का भी नाम शामिल है। ऐसे में शहर में इस बार रात 10 बजे बाद पटाखे चलाने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एनजीटी ने ऐसे शहरों में पटाखों के क्रय-विक्रय और चलाने पर ही रोक लगा दी थी, हालांकि प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने स्पष्ट कर दिया था, कि प्रदेश में केवल चायनीज व देवी-देवता के चित्र वाले पटाखे चलाने पर ही प्रतिबंध रहेगा। हालांकि रात 10 बजे बाद पटाखे चलाने को लेकर पहले ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश है। जिसमें रात 10 बजे बाद तेज ध्वनि व वायु प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखे जलाने पर रोक है। सोमवार को कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट व एनजीटी के आदेशों के परिपालन में जिले में निर्देश जारी किए है।

125 डेसीबल से ज्यादा ध्वनि वाले पटाखे जलाने पर प्रतिबंध- पर्यावरण एवं वन मंत्रालय भारत सरकार की अधिसूचना जीएआर-682 (ई) दिनांक 05.10.1999 में पटाखों के प्रस्फोटन से होने वाले शोर मानक निर्धारित किये गए है। प्रस्फोटन के बिंदु से 4 मीटर की दूरी पर 125 डेसीबल (एआई) अथवा 145 डेसीबल (सी) पीके से अधिक ध्वनि स्तर जनक पटाखों का विनिर्माण विक्रय उपयोग करना वर्जित है। लडी (जुडे हुए पटाखों) गठित करने वाले अलग-अलग पटाखों के लिए ऊपर वर्णित सीमा 5log 10 (एन) डेसीबल तक कम किया जा सकेगा। रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक ध्वनि कारक पटाखों को चलाया जाना पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित होगा। हालांकि बाजार में 125 डेसीबल से ज्यादा ध्वनि वाले पटाखे अभी नहीं मिल रहे है।

चीनी पटाखे पर पहले से रोक, शिकायत मिली तो भी होगी कार्रवाई

धन तेरस से दीवाली पर्व तक ध्वनि व वायु प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए प्रशासन सतर्क रहेगा। इसके लिए थाना स्तर पर निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। जहां प्रशासन व पुलिस के अधिकारी नजर रखेंगे। रात 10 बजे बाद कोई पटाखे चलाते दिखा या किसी ने लिखित शिकायत भी पुलिस थाना पर की गई तो संबंधित के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

आदेशों का कड़ाई से पालन होगा
^दीप पर्व के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट व एनजीटी के आदेशों का कड़ाई से पालन करवाया जाएगा। थाना स्तर पर निगरानी की जाएगी। इस दौरान कोई शिकायत भी करेंगा तो संबंधित के खिलाफ नियमानुसार प्रकरण दर्ज करने के साथ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वैसे भी कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिले के प्रत्येक नागरिक की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वे वायु व ध्वनि प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखे फोड़ने से बचे।
जितेंद्रसिंह राजे, कलेक्टर नीमच

ध्वनि मापक यंत्र तक नहीं : जिले में 125 डेसीबल ध्वनि क्षमता से अधिक के पटाखे चलाने पर तो रोक लगा दी गई है। किन्तु जिले में इसके लिए ध्वनि मापक यंत्र तक नहीं है। यातायात पुलिस के पास वाहनों में लगे साइलैंसर व हार्न की ध्वनि मापने के लिए साउंड लेवल मशीन है। लेकिन उसका भी उपयोग अब तक नहीं हुआ है।, क्योंकि उसे चलाने का प्रशिक्षण अब पूर्ण नहीं हुआ है।
प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं: यातायात पुलिस थाना प्रभारी रामसिंह राठौर ने बताया कि जिले को ध्वनि मापने के लिए 1 नग साउंड लेवल मशीन मिली है। उसे चलाने के लिए ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण स्टाफ को दिलवा रहे है। उसके बाद ही मशीन का उपयोग हो पाएगा। हालांकि यह मशीन वाहनों के साउंड नापने के उपयोग के लिए है।


