बयान:संगठन को मजबूत करना है तो मैं नहीं हम (कांग्रेस) की भावना से काम करने की जरूरत

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सभी मिलकर संगठन के लिए कार्य करें। कोई यह नहीं बोले की मैं चुनाव लड़ रहा हूं या मैं काम कर रहा हूं। बोले हम (कांग्रेस) लड़ रही है। मैं की जगह हम की भावना के साथ कार्य करेंगे तो संगठन तो मजबूत होगा अंतिम छोर पर बैठा हमारा कार्यकर्ता मजबूत होगा। यह बात मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यवाहक प्रदेशाध्यक्ष व उज्जैन संभागीय प्रभारी रामनिवास रावत ने कहीं।

गुरुवार को कांग्रेसजनों से संगठन व किसान आंदोलन के साथ निकाय चुनावों को लेकर चर्चा करने उज्जैन संभागीय प्रभारी रामनिवास रावत निर्धारित समय से दो घंटा की देरी से नीमच आए। कांग्रेस कार्यालय गांधी भवन में शाम करीब पौने 6 बजे बैठक प्रारंभ हुई जो डेढ़ घंटा चली।

इस दौरान संगठन का पाठ पढ़ाया और एकजुटता के साथ रहने की भावना से काम करने की बात कहीं। पश्चात नीमच सहित जिलेभर से आए कांग्रेसजनों से अलग-अलग चर्चा की, इस दौरान पार्षद से लेकर निकाय अध्यक्ष के दावेदारों ने भी चर्चा कर दावेदारी पेश की। इसके पहले बैठक में रावत ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार के राज में किसान ही नहीं आम जनता भी महंगाई से परेशान है।

डीजल-पेट्रोल के दाम आसमान पर है, किसानों को उनकी फसल का न्यूनतम मूल्य भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता विकास की बात करता है, भाजपा के लोग धार्मिक भावना भड़काने का कार्य करते हैं। इस दौरान कांग्रेस द्वारा प्रदेशभर में 10 से 20 फरवरी तक गांव-गांव निकाली जाने वाली पदयात्रा के बारे में जानकारी दी और कहां कि प्रत्येक गांव में पहुंचे और किसानों को कृषि कानून से होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में बताकर जागरूक करें। बैठक जिला प्रवक्ता बृजेश मित्तल सहित जिले भर से आए कांग्रेसजन उपस्थित थे।

