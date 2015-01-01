पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम-2021:निर्वाचन नामावली में नाम नहीं है दर्ज तो फाॅर्म-6 भरकर करें जमा

जिले में जिनका नाम निर्वाचन नामावली में दर्ज नहीं हो पाया है, अपना नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं। नियमानुसार फार्म नंबर-6 भरकर संबंधित बीएलओ, तहसीलदार एवं सहायक निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी के कार्यालय में जमा कर सकते हैं। यह बात कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी नागरिक का नाम निर्वाचक नामावली में दो स्थानों पर दर्ज होना अपराध है। ऐसे मतदाता जिनका नाम अपने वर्तमान निवास स्थान के अलावा पूर्व निवासरत स्थल पर दर्ज है, तो वे फार्म नंबर-7 जमा कर हटवाएं। कलेक्टर राजे ने बताया कि संशोधित कार्यक्रम अनुसार निर्वाचक नामावली का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम-2021 का प्रारूप प्रकाशन 25 नवंबर-2020 को किया जा चुका है। इसके तहत 1 जनवरी-2021 की अर्हता तिथि के अनुसार मतदाता सूची में पंजीयन से शेष रहे मतदाताओं के नाम जोड़ने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। कार्यक्रम के अनुसार दावे-आपत्तियां दर्ज करने की अवधि 24 दिसंबर तक तथा दावे-आपत्तियों का निराकरण 7 जनवरी-2021 तक किया जाएगा। निर्वाचक नामावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 जनवरी-2021 को किया जाएगा।

