नवोदय विद्यालय:प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय रामपुरा की कक्षा-6 में प्रवेश चयन परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल-2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी। उक्त परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर-2020 है। उक्त प्रवेश चयन परीक्षा के लिए विस्तृत विवरण https//navodaya.gov.in/ पर भी जाकर अवलोकन किया जा सकता है।

