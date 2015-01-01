पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेडक्राॅस:किलकारी के बच्चों ने दिखाई चित्रकला व गायन में प्रतिभा

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • जिपं सीईओ ने समस्याओं के निराकरण के निर्देश दिए

रेडक्राॅस द्वारा शहर के वीरपार्क रोड पर संचालित किलकारी का मंगलवार को प्रशासक एवं जिला पंचायत सीईओ आशीष सांगवान ने निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने वहां मौजूद बच्चों से बात की। जिसमें नाश्ता, खाना आदि सुविधाओं की जानकारी लेने के साथ ही उनकी रूचि के बारे में भी जाना। जिसमें पता चला कई बच्चे काफी प्रतिभावान भी है। कोई आकर्षक ड्राइंग बनाना जानता है तो कोई बहुत अच्छा गायक है। सीईओ सांगवान ने बच्चों की प्रतिभाओं को देखा तो वे गदगद हो गए। इस दौरान एक बच्चे से उन्होंने पूछा बड़े होकर क्या बनने चाहते है तो फिर उसने जवाब दिया आर्टिस्ट। फिर उन्होंने पूछा क्या आर्ट आती हैं तो उसने बोला चित्रकला। तभी वह बोल पड़े यह तो मेरी भी पसंद है। इसके बाद बच्चे द्वारा बनाए गए चित्र बताए तो वह उन्हें देख काफी प्रसन्न हुए। इसके बाद उन्होंने उस बच्चे को एक्रिलिक कलर दीपावली पर अपनी तरफ से देने की घोषणा की। वहीं एक बच्चे ने अपनी सुरीली आवाज में देशभक्ति गीत भी सुनाया जिसे सुनकर सीईओ व अन्य अधिकारियों ने तालियां बजाकर उसका हौंसला बढ़ाया। इसके बाद किलकारी परिसर में गार्डन व बच्चों की सुविधाओं के लिए एक अन्य हॉल आदि बनाने की रूपरेखा पर ही उन्होंने चर्चा की। उनके साथ आए उप प्रशासक एवं महिला बाल विकास विभाग अधिकारी संजय भारद्वाज ने उन्हें वहां के विकास के लिए प्रस्तावित योजना के बारे में सीईओ को विस्तार से बताया। जिस पर उन्होंने आवश्यक निर्देश देने के साथ ही उन्हें जल्द पूरा करवाने की बात कही।

