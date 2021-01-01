पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिना अनुमति निर्माण:अवैध निर्माण तोड़ा तो मकान मालिक ने पाइप से फोड़ लिया खुद का सिर

नीमच6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंची थी टीम, कार्रवाई के बाद लोगों ने नपा इंजीनियरों का रास्ता रोका, पुलिस ने दिखाई सख्ती तो पीछे हटे

शास्त्री नगर के पीछे बगीचा नंबर-5 में बिना अनुमति हो रहे निर्माण को तोड़ने तहसीलदार की अगुवाई में नपा की टीम पहुंची। टीम द्वारा निर्माणाधीन भवन को ताेड़ा जा रहा था। इस दौरान मकान मालिक अब्दुल रईस मौके पर पहुंचा और जमीन की रजिस्ट्री होने की बात कह कार्रवाई का विरोध करने लगा। जेबीसी के सामने जाकर भी खड़ा हो गया, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं रूकी तो वहीं पड़े लोहे के पाइप को उठाकर अपने सिर पर यह कह कर मारने लगा, कि कार्रवाई नहीं रूकी तो यहीं मर जाऊगा। मौके पर उपस्थित परिजनों व पुलिस उसे पकड़ कर ले गई। बंगला-बगीचा क्षेत्र में बिना व्यवस्थापन और निर्माण अनुमति के निर्माण पर रोक लगी है। बावजूद शहर के कुछ क्षेत्रों में बिना निर्माण अनुमति के निर्माण किया जा रहा है। बगीचा नंबर-5 में भी अवैध निर्माण को लेकर लंबे समय से नपा व प्रशासन को शिकायत मिल रही थी। शिकायत मिलने पर तहसीलदार अजय हिंगे मंगलवार को नपा के सहायक यंत्री जेपी मालवीय, उपयंत्री अंबालाल मेघवाल व पुलिस बल के साथ टीम नपा की टीम दोपहर में लेकर पहंुंचे। कुछ देर रूकने के बाद टीम ने जेसीबी से बिना अनुमति हो रहे निर्माण को तोडऩा शुरू किया। इस बीच मकान मालिक अब्दुल रईस पिता अब्दुल अजीज अपने परिजन के साथ मौके पर पहुंचा और कार्रवाई का विरोध करने लगा। बाेला जमीन उसने खरीदी है और उसके पास रजिस्ट्री है। अधिकारियों ने रजिस्ट्री व निर्माण अनुमति दिखाने के लिए कहा। अब्दुल रईस बाेला लेकर आ रहे है, लेकिन टीम ने कार्रवाई जारी रखी तो उसने लोहे का पाइप उठाकर अपना सिर फोड़ लिया।

लोगों ने इंजीनियर का रास्ता रोका-दिया धक्का : कार्रवाई कर जब टीम जाने लगी तो क्षेत्र के कुछ आक्रोशित लोगों ने कार्रवाई का विरोध करते हुए नपा इंजीनियरों का रास्ता रोका और बाइक की चाबी भी निकाल ली। इस दौरान एक युवक ने धक्का दिया तो पुलिस ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए कहा इस प्रकार की हरकत की तो बंद कर देंगे। यदि कार्रवाई गलत है तो काेर्ट में जाओ।

गलत कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं

^जमीन उसने खरीदी है और उसी पर निर्माण कर रहा हूं। कार्रवाई को लेकर ऊपर तक शिकायत करूंगा। मैं तो बर्बाद हो गया हूं, मेहनत से घर बनवा रहा था। अब्दुल रईस, मकान मालिक

नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की

^जो कार्रवाई की गई है, वह नियमानुसार की गई है। करीब दो महीने पहले भी कार्रवाई की गई थी। फिर भी दस्तावेज पेश नहीं किए, आज भी यही स्थिति बनी। अजय हिंगे, तहसीलदार नीमच​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser