पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिजली कंपनी:लाइनमैन के साथ मारपीट करने वाला गिरफ्तार

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिजली कंपनी के लाइनमैन के साथ मारपीट करने वाले आरोपी को रामपुरा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी अनुसार लाइनमैन रविंद्र कुमार राठौर द्वारा रामपुरा थाने पर सोमवार को रिपोर्ट कराई थी कि ग्राम बारवाडिय़ा से सिंचाई पंप निरीक्षण के दौरान पप्पूसिंह (36) पिता करण सिंह ठाकुर अवैध रूप से मोटर पंप चलाकर सिंचाई कर रहा था। जिसे कनेक्शन कराने के बारे में समझाया तो गाली-गलौच की और मना करने पर मारपीट करने लगा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ शासकीय कार्य में बाधा समेत कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ने के लिए टीम का गठन किया। जिसके द्वारा मंगलवार को विवेचना के दौरान लाइनमैन का मेडिकल परीक्षण कराया और मौका निरीक्षण कर गवाहों से पूछताछ की। आरोपी पप्पूसिंह को पुलिस ने मंगलवार शाम को ग्राम बारवाडिय़ा से ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद मनासा कोर्ट में पेश किया जहां से जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें