पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:मेड-इन-इटली की थैलियों में खराब खोपरे का बुरा कर रहे थे पैक, काजू टुकड़ी भी बेकार मिली

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाजार में खराब माल बेचने की थी तैयारी, अफगानिस्तान की मुनक्का के सैंपल लिए, पंचनामा बनाया गया

दीपावली पर मिलावटखोरी रोकने तथा खराब ड्राय फ्रूट को बाजार में बेचने वालों के खिलाफ खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर जांच अभियान शुरू कर दिया। नया बाजार स्थित ड्राय फ्रूट की होलसेल व रिटेल की सबसे बड़ी फर्म प्रभूलाल राजकुमार के सिंधी कॉलोनी गली नंबर 1 स्थित गोदाम पर खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने छापा मारा। जहां पर खराब खोपरे के बुरे को मेड-इन-इटली की थैली में पैक करके बाजार में बेचने की तैयारी की जा रही थी। गोदाम से खराब हो चुकी काजू की टुकड़ी, साबुदाना, आलू पपड़ी, कंधार अफगानिस्तान का मुनक्का, खोपरे का बुरा जब्त शाम को ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में जलाकर नष्ट कराया। जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी संजीव कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि शिकायत मिलने पर गुरुवार दोपहर में प्रभूलाल राजकुमार फर्म के सिंधी कॉलोनी स्थित गोदाम पर छापा मारा। जहां संचालक रितेश तलरेजा की उपस्थिति में जांच की गई। इसमें कई तरह की लापरवाही सामने आई। मुनाफा कमाने के लिए खराब हो चुके ड्राय फ्रूट को दीपावली त्योहार से पहले बाजार में खपाने की तैयारी चल रही थी। प्रशासन की इस कार्रवाई से संचालक का असली चेहरा सामने आ गया। करीब चार घंटे की कार्रवाई में मिली लापरवाही के आधार पर पंचनामा बनाया। खराब माल को जब्त कर वाहन में लोड कराया तथा रात को ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में लेकर पहुंचे और जलाकर नष्ट कराया। दुकान से खराब खोपरे का बुरा व अफगानिस्तान की मुनक्का के सैंपल लिए। इन्हें शुक्रवार को जांच के लिए भोपाल लैब भेजा जाएगा। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद संचालक के खिलाफ अगली कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मेड-इन-इटली की थैली में खराब खोपरे का बुरा- दीपोत्सव पर्व पर महिलाएं घर पर ही मिठाई तैयार करती है। त्योहार के समय खोपरे के बुरे की डिमांड अधिक रहती है। प्रभूलाल राजकुमार फर्म के संचालक ने इसका फायदा उठाने के लिए खराब खोपरे का बुरा त्योहार से पहले स्वयं की दुकान के साथ बाजार में अन्य किराना दुकानों पर भी पहुंचाने की तैयारी की जा रही थी। खराब बुरे को मेड-इन-इटली की थैलियों में पैक किया जा रहा था। इसे किराना दुकानों पर बेचने के लिए पहुंचाने की तैयारी थी। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि संभावना है इस तरह का बुरा कुछ दिन पूर्व किराना दुकानों पर भी भेज दिया गया है। इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

ये सामान खराब हो गया था, जब्त कर नष्ट कराया
50 किलो काजू टुकड़ी
13.500 किलो ग्राम (इटली की थैली में पैक) खोपरे का बुरा
2 किलो 300 ग्राम मुनक्का (अफगानिस्तान की)
702 किलोग्राम साबुदाना
280 किलोग्राम आलू पपड़ी

अफगानिस्तान की मुनक्का भी मिली- गोदाम की जांच में अफगानिस्तान की मुनक्का की थैलियां मिलने से खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी भी चौक गए। देश में कोई भी अफगानिस्तान के मुनक्का का आयात नहीं करता। फर्म संचालक ने बिना इंपोर्ट लाइसेंस नंबर के ही माल यहां मंगवाकर बेचा जा रहा था। जबकि नियमानुसार मुनक्का की थैलियों पर एसएसएआई का लाइसेंस नंबर अंकित होना जरूरी था। जो नहीं मिला।

स्वास्थ्य पर डालता विपरीत प्रभाव- खोपरे का बुरा ज्यादा समय तक नहीं रख सकते। इसमें तेल चढ़ने से हीक आने लगती है। इसका सेवन करने से हार्ट पर भी असर पड़ता है। घबराहट, जी घबराना, उल्टी की शिकायत होती है। फर्म के गोदाम से मिला बुरा कई महीनों पुराना होने से पूरी तरह खराब हो चुका था।

जिले सहित राजस्थान तक करते सप्लाई- ड्राय फ्रूट की सबसे बड़ी होलसेल फर्म होने के कारण पूरे नीमच जिले सहित राजस्थान के शहरों में माल सप्लाई किया जाता है। संभावना है कि खराब माल कई व्यापारियों को सप्लाई कर दिया है। इस कारण जांच में स्टॉक ज्यादा नहीं मिला।

^प्रभूलाल राजकुमार फर्म के गोदाम पर जांच की। जहां से बड़ी मात्रा में खराब खोपरे का बुरा, अफगानिस्तान की मुनक्का सहित अन्य सामान मिला। जिसे जब्त कर ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में जला दिया। कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर के समक्ष प्रस्तुत कर दी। दो सैंपल लिए हैं जो जांच के लिए भोपाल भेज रहे हैं। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद संचालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। संजीव कुमार मिश्रा, जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी, नीमच

ड्राय फ्रूट खरीदते समय इस बात का रखें ध्यान

दीपावली पर ड्राय फ्रूट के नाम पर छलावा करने का काम शुरू हो गया है। इसलिए खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी मिश्रा ने जनता को जागरूक रहने के साथ खरीदी करते समय इन बातों का ध्यान रखने को कहा है। {पैक ड्राय फ्रूट पर पैकिंग दिनांक, बेच नंबर, एफएसएसएआई लाइंसेस नंबर अंकित होने पर ही खरीदे। पैकिंग दिनांक पुरानी हो तो एेसा सामान खरीदने से बचें। {किसी दुकान पर ड्राय फ्रूट कम दर पर मिल रहा है तो उसकी जांच अवश्य करें। उसमें मिलावट हो सकती है। {पिस्ता व काजू कतरन में कलर की जांच के लिए उसे पानी में डाल दें। पानी में कलर छोड़ दे तो वह मिलावटी है। {खोपरे का बुरा जल्दी खराब होता है। इसलिए खरीदने से पहले उसे दुकान पर ही टेस्ट करके खरीदें। {फर्म से ‘केसा मोडेना’ कोकोनट पाउडर (खोपरे का बुरा) थैली में पैक किया जा रहा था। इस नाम से पैक खोपरा बुरा नहीं खरीदें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें