जांच:मंडलाध्यक्ष नारंग ने रोटरी क्लब के कार्यों का अवलोकन किया

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिनी अधिकारिक यात्रा पर नीमच पहुंचे मंडलाध्यक्ष

रोटरी 3040 के मंडलाध्यक्ष डॉ, गजेंद्र सिंह नारंग अधिकारिक यात्रा पर नीमच पहुंचे। क्लब द्वारा राजेंद्र प्रसाद स्टेडियम में मशहूर फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी कालूराम सैनी की स्मृति में आयोजित स्कूली फुटबॉल स्पर्धा का शुभारंभ किया। स्पर्धा में 19 टीमें भाग ले रही है। समापन 6 फरवरी को होगा। मंडलाध्यक्ष ने क्लब के स्थाई प्रकल्पों का अवलोकन किया।

पारसी बावड़ी व प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड पर बने रोटरी टायलेट्स, शोरूम चौराहे पर यात्री प्रतीक्षालय, जिला चिकित्सालय में रोटरी आहार केंद्र व रोटरी भवन परिसर में संचालित मेडिकल उपकरण बैंक का अवलोकन किया। अध्यक्ष विजय जोशी, सचिव राजेश पोरवाल, कोषाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण जागेटिया ने स्वागत किया।

रोटरी भवन में कार्यक्रम में स्वागत भाषण क्लब अध्यक्ष विजय जोशी ने दिया। सचिव पोरवाल ने वर्षभर संचालित गतिविधियों व आगामी प्रकल्प की जानकारी दी। मंडलाध्यक्ष नारंग ने आगामी कार्यक्रमों जानकारी देते हुए क्लब सदस्यों से सहभागिता का आग्रह किया।

रोटरी सदस्यता अभियान व पाल हैरिस फैलोशिप पर ध्यान आकर्षित करवाया। सभा सचेतक सत्यप्रकाश उपाध्याय ने सभा की शुरूआत की। रोटरी प्रार्थना का वाचन इनरव्हील 304 की पूर्व मंडलाध्यक्ष संगीता जोशी ने किया। अतिथि परिचय सुशील जाधव ने दिया। संचालन प्रवीण शर्मा द्वारा किया। आभार अमित गोयल ने माना। अतिथियों को स्मृति चिह्न भेंट कर सम्मान किया।

रोटरी जनक पाल हैरिस की मूर्ति का भवन परिसर में अनावरण
रोटरी भवन परिसर में रोटरी के जनक पाल हैरिस की मूर्ति का अनावरण किया गया पटियाला से आए रोटरी 3090 के पूर्व मंडलाध्यक्ष बाघसिंह पुन्नू के आतिथ्य व मंडलाध्यक्ष डॉ. गजेंद्र सिंह नारंग, मंजीत सिंह व क्लब के समस्त सदस्यों की उपस्थिति में मूर्ति का अनावरण हुआ।

बाघसिंह कहा कि एक व्यक्ति ने सम्पूर्ण विश्व में सेवा के उद्देश्य से इतना बड़ा कार्य किया। विदेश के कई शहरों में पाल हैरिस की मूर्ति हैं। लेकिन भारत में यह देखने को नहीं मिलती। यही सोचकर प्रण लिया कि भारत में जहां भी रोटरी भवन है वहां यह मूर्ति स्थापित करने के प्रयास करुंगा। लगभग तेरह सौ मूर्ति की स्थापना देश में करने का लक्ष्य हैं। उक्त जानकारी अध्यक्ष विजय जोशी ने दी।

