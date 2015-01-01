पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महोत्सव:ज्ञानपंचमी पर मनीषा कोटड़िया बनीं मनप्रिय श्रीजी मसा

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • आचार्य विजयराजजी मसा ने दिलाई जैन भगवती दीक्षा, करीब साढ़े 3 घंटे चले दीक्षा समारोह में जुटे देशभर से आए पदाधिकारी

मनीषा कोटड़िया अब मनप्रिय श्रीजी मसा के नाम से जानी जाएंगी। गुरुवार को दशरथनगर स्थित नवकार भवन प्रांगण में ऊटी (तमिलनाडु) निवासी मनीषा की जैन भगवती दीक्षा हुई। आचार्य विजयराजजी मसा ने बड़ी संख्या में उपस्थित श्रावक-श्राविकाओं के सम्मुख जैन दीक्षा दिलाई। करीब साढ़े 3 घंटे चले दीक्षा समारोह में देशभर से आए साधुमार्गी शांत क्रांति जैन श्रावक संघ के पदाधिकारी माैजूद थे। कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करते हुए समाजजन ने इस दीक्षा महोत्सव में भागीदारी की। दीक्षार्थी बहन मनीषा कोटड़िया को संयम जीवन के पथ पर अग्रसर होने पर अनुमोदना की। ज्ञानपंचमी व लाभपंचमी अवसर पर आयोजित इस जैन भगवती दीक्षा में आचार्य विजयराजजी मसा के साथ नवीनप्रज्ञ, जागृतमुनि, अभिनवमुनि, दिव्यम मुनि व महासती अनोखा कुंवर, सूर्यकांता मसा विराजित थे। साधु-साध्वी, श्रावक-श्राविकाओं की पावन उपस्थिति में 24 वर्षीय मनीषा ने जैन भगवती दीक्षा अंगीकार की। पूरा पंडाल जयकारों से गूंज उठा। आचार्यश्री ने दीक्षा महोत्सव ने नवदीक्षित साध्वी का श्री मनप्रियाश्रीजी मसा के रूप में नामकरण किया। इसके उपरांत नवदीक्षित साध्वी ने दीक्षा महोत्सव में उपस्थित धर्मालुजन को साध्वी के रूप में मांगलिक श्रवण कराई। इसके पूर्व प्रातःकाल दीक्षार्थी बहन की केश लोच व अन्य धार्मिक क्रियाएं महासती अनोखाकुंवरजी मसा व सूर्यकांता श्रीजी मसा की पावन निश्रा में हुईं।

मनीषा कोटड़िया की दीक्षा महोत्सव में तीन अन्य मुमुक्षु युवतियां भी आईं। आगामी समय में इन तीनों की दीक्षाएं संपन्न हों, इसके लिए तीनों के परिवारजन ने केंद्रीय श्रीसंघ को अपने परिवार के आज्ञा-पत्र सौंपे। केंद्रीय श्रीसंघ ने आचार्यश्री को यह आज्ञा पत्र सौंपकर समय में जहां भी शुभ मुहूर्त व अनुकूलता हो वहां तीनों मुमुक्षु युवतियों को दीक्षा प्रदान करने की विनती की। इन तीन मुमुक्षु में देवगढ़ छत्तीसगढ़ की श्रद्धा सुराना, इरोड तमिलनाडु की अदिति कोटड़िया व चित्रा सालेचा शामिल हैं। तीनों मुमुक्षु ने दीक्षा महोत्सव में अपने प्रेरणादायी उद्बोधन के माध्यम से संयम जीवन की महत्ता पर प्रकाश डाला।

