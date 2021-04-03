पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:आखिरी दिन भी चूके कई हेल्थ वर्कर, 603 को बुलाया पर 102 ही पहुंचे टीका लगवाने

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • हेल्थ वर्करों के लिए प्रथम चरण समाप्त, 4668 मंे से 3300 ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

जिले में वैक्सीन को लेकर कुछ कर्मचारियों में डर दिखा। यहीं वजह है कि वे वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए दिए अंतिम मौके पर भी नहीं आए। अब जिले में 4668 हेल्थ वर्करों में से 3300 ने केंद्रों पर पहुंचकर टीका लगवाया। यानी आखरी दिन तक 1368 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं आए।

माॅप अप राउंड के तहत गुरुवार को हुए आखरी सत्र में 603 कर्मचारियों को बुलाया गया था लेकिन सिर्फ 102 ही पहुंचे और 501 अनुपस्थित रहे। 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए प्रथम चरण चरण का वैक्सीनेशन गुरुवार को माॅप अप राउंड के साथ समाप्त हो गया। इस दौरान सीएमएचओ से लेकर अधिकांश डॉक्टरों वैक्सीन लगवा चुके है। जिनमें अब तक टीके के विपरीत प्रभाव नहीं देखे गए है।

सभी पहले की तरह कार्य कर रहे है और उनका स्वास्थ्य भी ठीक हैे। डॉक्टर भी मान रहे हैं कि लोगों में टीके को लेकर भय है, वे कहते है अगर टीके से कोई साइड इफेक्ट होता तो अब तक हममें नजर आ जाता। उधर जो कर्मचारी ठीक लगवाने नहीं आते एक बार उन्हें बुलाया भी गया फिर नहीं आए। किसी ने बीमारी का बहाना बना लिया तो किसी का वाजिब कारण भी है।

6 केंद्रों पर कितने टीके लगे- जिले में लगातार स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की अरूचि के चलते आखिरी दिन टीकाकरण के लिए केंद्रों सिर्फ ब्लॉक मुख्यालय पर ही रखे गए। इसमें मनासा पुराना नेत्रालय पर 18, कुकड़ेश्वर 3, महिला बस्ती गृह35, गोमा बाई नेत्रालय 31, जीरन 5 व नयागांव 10 लोगों को टीके लगे। जबकि यहां 603 को पहुंचना था।

टीकाकरण का अब दूसरा चरण होगा शुरू
प्रथम चरण में हेल्थ वर्करों का वैक्सीनेशन समाप्त होने के बाद दूसरे चरण की तैयारी शुरू हा़े गई है। जिसमें अब फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों में अन्य विभागों में राजस्व, पुलिस के कर्मचारी शामिल होंगे। इसमें भी करीब 5 हजार अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों के टीका लगने की संभावना है। 8 फरवरी से इनका टीकाकरण शुरू होने की संभावना है।

